Virat Kohli maintains coolness: IND vs ENG Virat Kohli maintains coolness after third Test match; When asked this question at the press conference, Virat Kohli looked angry, can only say ‘thank you’ in response, video goes viral

In the third Test against England, Team India lost by a cross and 76 runs. After the defeat on the fourth day of the Test, a strange incident happened with the captain of the Indian team Virat Kohli who came to the press conference. Here Kohli must have controlled his anger with difficulty and while answering a long question he could only say – yes, thank you.

In fact, during an online press conference, a journalist asked him about his batting technique. When Kohli started answering, he started talking in the middle, ignoring the answer. He was questioned by a journalist about his plans to play on the backfoot in this match. “Honestly, I don’t know how to answer this question,” Kohli said. How can you play every ball on the backfoot? As long as it is not in its length.



Before Kohli could finish his point, the reporter started saying – Team India missed the chance to score more runs as they played less on the back foot. There was a bit of anger on Kohli’s face, but he managed to control himself – yes, thank you … the video of the moment is going viral on Twitter.

India’s first innings ended at 78 in the third Test of the series at Headingley, while England took a 354-run lead after scoring 432 in the first innings. But India were bowled out for 278 in the second innings and lost by one innings. With this, the series is tied at 1-1.



