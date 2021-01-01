Virat Kohli maintains coolness: IND vs ENG Virat Kohli maintains coolness after third Test match; When asked this question at the press conference, Virat Kohli looked angry, can only say ‘thank you’ in response, video goes viral
In the third Test against England, Team India lost by a cross and 76 runs. After the defeat on the fourth day of the Test, a strange incident happened with the captain of the Indian team Virat Kohli who came to the press conference. Here Kohli must have controlled his anger with difficulty and while answering a long question he could only say – yes, thank you.
Before Kohli could finish his point, the reporter started saying – Team India missed the chance to score more runs as they played less on the back foot. There was a bit of anger on Kohli’s face, but he managed to control himself – yes, thank you … the video of the moment is going viral on Twitter.
India’s first innings ended at 78 in the third Test of the series at Headingley, while England took a 354-run lead after scoring 432 in the first innings. But India were bowled out for 278 in the second innings and lost by one innings. With this, the series is tied at 1-1.
India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat on the fast-paced Headingley pitch. His bet was completely reversed. The opposition also questioned why Kohli took this decision. The Indian batsmen could not bear the blow of James Anderson (6/3) on the first day and the top-3 batsmen returned to the pavilion for 21 runs. Soon the first innings was reduced to just 78 runs. From here England had won half the game. Team India could not withstand the pressure as Joe Root (121) put on a formidable 432-run stand.
