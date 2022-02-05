Virat Kohli Mohammad Kaif Unmukt Chand Prithvi Shaw All India Under-19 captains Won World Cup

U-19 World Cup Indian Team Champion Captains, IND vs ENG Final: The Indian team has captured the Under-19 World Cup title 4 times. There have been four such champion captains who later became the star of India’s national team as well. This time against England, India will play the final for the 8th time.

England will face the Indian team on Saturday in the title match of Under-19 World Cup 2022. Team India will go to play the final match for the 8th time. At the same time, India’s eyes will also be on becoming the world champion for the 5th time. Earlier, the Indian team has become the Under-19 champion four times. At the same time, England has also reached the final after 24 years.

India had earlier emerged champions in the years 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018. At the same time, in 2006, 2016 and 2020 also, the team made it to the finals. Now it is expected that in the 2022 edition, the Indian team under the leadership of Yash Dhull will achieve the distinction of becoming champions for the 5th time. Let’s take a look at all the captains who have made India Under-19 champions four times so far.

Mohammad Kaif (2000 Under-19 World Cup)

India became champion for the first time in the year 2000 in the competition of the Under-19 World Cup which started from 1988. This year the command of the Indian team was in the hands of Mohammad Kaif. Yuvraj Singh was present in the team to support him, who is today known as Sixer King in the world. In this tournament played in Sri Lanka, India won the title by defeating the hosts by 6 wickets in the final.

Virat Kohli (2008 Under-19 World Cup)

Under the leadership of young Virat Kohli, the Indian Under-19 team became the world champion for the second time in 2008. In this World Cup played in Malaysia, the Indian team won the title by defeating South Africa by 12 runs under the Duckworth-Lewis rule. Apart from Virat Kohli, many such players were involved in this tournament who are ruling the world cricket in the world today.

Ravindra Jadeja was present in this team with Kohli, who is the star all-rounder of the world and IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings today. Apart from this, many players like New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, fast bowler Tim Southee etc. were involved in this tournament.

Unmukt Chand (2012 Under-19 World Cup)

Unmukt Chand made the Indian Under-19 team champion for the third time in the year 2012 under his captaincy. In the final match, he scored a century against Australia and made India the world champion. In the title match, India defeated Australia by six wickets and Unmukt Chand scored an unbeaten 111 while playing the captaincy innings.

Prithvi Shaw (2018 Under-19 World Cup)

The Indian Under-19 team was crowned champion for the fourth time in 2018 by Prithvi Shaw under his captaincy and Rahul Dravid under his coaching. India defeated Australia by eight wickets in the title match of this tournament played in New Zealand. After this Prithvi Shaw got an entry in the Indian team as well. In IPL too, he made a lot of noise for Delhi Capitals. Star players like Shubman Gill were also included in this team.

At the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, the Indian Under-19 team will be eyeing their fifth title win under Yash Dhull’s leadership. Earlier, two players from Delhi, Virat Kohli and Unmukt Chand, have given India the title. Now it has to be seen whether Yash Dhul will be able to become the third such player from Delhi by joining this list or not.