Virat Kohli MS Dhoni Latest News: Virat Kohli MS Dhoni Relationship; Virat Kohli plays in the T20 World Cup 2021 under the guidance of MS Dhoni; MS Dhoni-Virat Kohli News: How comfortable will Virat Kohli be to play under the guidance of MS Dhoni?

The duo of Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli will once again be seen together in the 2020 T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman. Dhoni’s role will be a bit different here. Where Virat Kohli takes the lead on the field, Dhoni will lead the team off the field. Dhoni, who has won the most 3 ICC trophies for India, has immediately agreed to be a guide for the cricketing giant.

Kohli, who was a part of Team India till a year ago, still calls Mahendra Singh Dhoni his captain, but there have been several negative reports in the media about the relationship between the two. However, these rumors were never confirmed. Virat Kohli has never said anything and Dhoni, popularly known as Captain Cool, is an expert in solving the biggest issues. Now that the two are together, the question arises as to how comfortable Kohli will be to play under Dhoni’s guidance?



Your vote has been recorded. Thank you Login to view poll results

When Virat was spared

If you look, Dhoni is witnessing every moment of his favorite ‘Chiku’ i.e. Virat’s cricket career up to the world stage. Whenever Kohli needed Dhoni, he was seen crawling and rescuing him. In this context, former explosive opener Virender Sehwag had told of an incident – Virat Kohli was struggling on a tour of Australia in 2012. The selectors wanted Rohit in the team instead of Kohli, as his average was only 10.75. Dhoni supports Kohli here and gives consistent chances.

When Kohli said two words to Dhoni – faith and respect

Not only that, but Dhoni had given a chance at the third position on which Virat Kohli is showering records. Why not give it up, he specializes in testing players. He may have already got an idea of ​​Kohli’s ability and passion. Once Virat Kohli was asked by a fan on Instagram to say something about Dhoni in two words, the Indian captain said – trust and respect.

How Mahendra Singh Dhoni became the guide of Team India, Jai Shah told the whole story

Virat will have a special role in the captaincy

Mahendra Singh Dhoni played a key role in Kohli’s captaincy till his retirement. Everyone agrees with his strategy. Whatever the situation, he has done a ‘PHD’ in handling it. Whether it’s DRS or helping the bowlers behind the wicket … his decisions are always accurate. In such a scenario, his support in a big tournament like the World Cup could make Kohli’s captaincy even better. We will tell you that Dhoni helped India win the 2007 World Twenty20, which was also the first world title of its kind. He then led India to victories in the 2011 50 overs World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy.

The reason why Ashwin got a place in the T20 World Cup squad, the chief selection committee said, was that many big players were out

Not just the giants, the whole team will benefit from it

Dhoni is one of those players who is remembered even after retirement. If a player is out of form, Dhoni’s performance can be compared to whether he is in the team or not. Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal are the biggest examples. Every star player in the current squad has become an artilleryman as soon as Dhoni is alive. Be it Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Jaspreet Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar or Virat Kohli himself. There is no doubt that the entire team will benefit under Dhoni’s leadership.

READ Also Gautam Gambhir World T20: Compared to Pakistan, Indian team can be very strong, Afghanistan is serious: World T20 ICC T20 World Cup 2021: The place of these players in Team India is certain, find out who is the heavyweight

The Indian team for the T20 World Cup will be played from October 17 to November 14: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Shabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Jaspreet Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, R. Ashwin, Akshar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar and Varun Chakraborty.

By Stan: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur.