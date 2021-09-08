Virat Kohli MS Dhoni Latest News: Virat Kohli MS Dhoni Relationship; Virat Kohli plays in the T20 World Cup 2021 under the guidance of MS Dhoni; MS Dhoni-Virat Kohli News: How comfortable will Virat Kohli be to play under the guidance of MS Dhoni?
The duo of Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli will once again be seen together in the 2020 T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman. Dhoni’s role will be a bit different here. Where Virat Kohli takes the lead on the field, Dhoni will lead the team off the field. Dhoni, who has won the most 3 ICC trophies for India, has immediately agreed to be a guide for the cricketing giant.
Your vote has been recorded.Thank you
Login to view poll results
When Virat was spared
If you look, Dhoni is witnessing every moment of his favorite ‘Chiku’ i.e. Virat’s cricket career up to the world stage. Whenever Kohli needed Dhoni, he was seen crawling and rescuing him. In this context, former explosive opener Virender Sehwag had told of an incident – Virat Kohli was struggling on a tour of Australia in 2012. The selectors wanted Rohit in the team instead of Kohli, as his average was only 10.75. Dhoni supports Kohli here and gives consistent chances.
When Kohli said two words to Dhoni – faith and respect
Not only that, but Dhoni had given a chance at the third position on which Virat Kohli is showering records. Why not give it up, he specializes in testing players. He may have already got an idea of Kohli’s ability and passion. Once Virat Kohli was asked by a fan on Instagram to say something about Dhoni in two words, the Indian captain said – trust and respect.
Virat will have a special role in the captaincy
Mahendra Singh Dhoni played a key role in Kohli’s captaincy till his retirement. Everyone agrees with his strategy. Whatever the situation, he has done a ‘PHD’ in handling it. Whether it’s DRS or helping the bowlers behind the wicket … his decisions are always accurate. In such a scenario, his support in a big tournament like the World Cup could make Kohli’s captaincy even better. We will tell you that Dhoni helped India win the 2007 World Twenty20, which was also the first world title of its kind. He then led India to victories in the 2011 50 overs World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy.
Not just the giants, the whole team will benefit from it
Dhoni is one of those players who is remembered even after retirement. If a player is out of form, Dhoni’s performance can be compared to whether he is in the team or not. Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal are the biggest examples. Every star player in the current squad has become an artilleryman as soon as Dhoni is alive. Be it Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Jaspreet Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar or Virat Kohli himself. There is no doubt that the entire team will benefit under Dhoni’s leadership.
ICC T20 World Cup 2021: The place of these players in Team India is certain, find out who is the heavyweight
The Indian team for the T20 World Cup will be played from October 17 to November 14: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Shabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Jaspreet Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, R. Ashwin, Akshar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar and Varun Chakraborty.
By Stan: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur.
MS Dhoni-Virat Kohli News: How comfortable will Virat Kohli be to play under the guidance of MS Dhoni?
#Virat #Kohli #Dhoni #Latest #News #Virat #Kohli #Dhoni #Relationship #Virat #Kohli #plays #T20 #World #Cup #guidance #Dhoni #DhoniVirat #Kohli #News #comfortable #Virat #Kohli #play #guidance #Dhoni
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.