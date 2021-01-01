Virat Kohli MS Dhoni: MS Dhoni will be the T20 World Cup I Virat Kohli and Team India co-mentor; Even if Team India wins the T20 World Cup, captain Virat Kohli will not get all the credit? Find out who knows

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced Team India for the ICC T20 World Cup (Indian team for the T20 World Cup 2021). For cricket fans, former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MS Dhoni’s Team India Mentor) was the most amazing to be the team’s guide for a great match. His role is also Rs. She was not in the news like Ashwin’s choice. If you are saying that no one has thought of such a dream, it will not be wrong. However, there is no doubt that Virat Kohli will now have Dhoni’s full support off the field.

It may be pleasant for Virat Kohli and Team India to have the support of the best cricket strategists, but the captain must be afraid of one thing. That means he will have to play under the shadow of Mahi once again. Even after leaving the captaincy, Dhoni had won the hearts of cricket fans with his decisions. So be it the decision of DRS or giving the mantra of success to the bowlers behind the wicket .. He has always been a super captain.

There were many matches that the Indian team won under the leadership of Virat Kohli, but the credit went to Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The BCCI’s direct message to make Dhoni the guide for the T20 World Cup is that the board’s faith in Dhoni is unwavering. He wants to take advantage of every experience of the captain who helped India win 3 ICC trophies. But here, Kohli’s fans must have feared that Dhoni might rob the entire crowd as before.

Dhoni may have retired from international cricket, but his status among cricket fans has not diminished. If surveyed, he could even become India’s favorite cricketer. His fan following is similar to that of Virat Kohli. Most importantly, he is highly respected in Team India. Captain Kohli also calls him his captain.

In the ICC ODI World Cup-2011, Dhoni was ranked lower in every match, but the manner in which he played in the final against Sri Lanka will go down in history. His winning sixes at Wankhede Stadium are on the lips of every fan when it comes to the competition. Often Gautam Gambhir has also presented questions on social media to get more credit than others. Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj, who was the man of the series, has a similar view. He had also made several allegations against Mahi. However, UV does not agree with him.

Why is Dhoni the most successful Indian captain?

Dhoni helped India win the 2007 World Twenty20, which was also the first World Cup of its kind. He then led India to victories in the 2011 50 overs World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy.

The Indian team for the T20 World Cup will be played from October 17 to November 14: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Shabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Jaspreet Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, R. Ashwin, Akshar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar and Varun Chakraborty.

By Stan: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur.

