Virat Kohli MS Dhoni Split Captaincy: What is Split Captaincy India?
The principle of different captains of different forms of cricket team of the same country is called divided captaincy. Now the same formula will be applied in Team India. If the reports are to be believed, Virat Kohli’s captaincy is in jeopardy. Rohit Sharma could replace him in the White Ball format. If that happens then Rohit will be the new captain of ODIs and T20s while Virat Kohli will only lead the Test team.
Ever had different captains of India
However, this is not the first time that a different player has been made captain in each format. Earlier, the captaincy was split between Anil Kumble and MS Dhoni. The talk is of 2007-08, when the great spinner Kumble was only in the Tests while Dhoni was the captain of the ODI team. But then Anil Kumble did not play in the form of a white ball.
Dhoni and Kohli were captains together
Dhoni captained ODIs and Tests from 2014 to 2016. When Dhoni announced his overnight retirement in Australia. In 2017, Kohli captained India in every format. Two years ago, there was a similar confusion over the Virat-Rohit issue. But after the World Cup, all these sticks proved to be fuzzy bombs. At that time, Virat Kohli had the full support of the BCCI. Some experts may even call it the lack of a strong competitor. After that, Rohit’s place in the Tests was not decided.
Australia adopted this formula in the 90s
Australia has already adopted this partition theory. Then he had Mark Taylor and Steve Waugh captains of different formats. The captaincy was later split between Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting. Over the past decade, South Africa’s AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis have also led the team in different ways, sharing a similar mix.
There is talk that Virat Kohli will step down as captain after the World Twenty20. While Rohit Sharma will be the new captain in ODIs and T20s, Virat will be limited to Tests only. This distribution of captaincy is called divided captaincy.
Teams with a split captaincy in the current round
England: Joe Root (Test) Eoin Morgan (T20 and ODI)
Australia: Team Penn (Test) Aaron Finch (T20 and ODI)
West Indies: Craig Braithwaite (Test), Kieron Pollard (T20 and ODI)
South Africa: Dean Elgar (Test) Temba Bawuma (T20 and ODI)
Bangladesh Mominul Haque: (Test) Tamim Iqbal (ODI) Mahmudullah (T20)
Sri Lanka Dhimuth Karunaratne: (Test) Dasun Shanaka (T20 and ODI)
