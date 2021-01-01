Virat Kohli on Ashwin: Virat Kohli does not entertain the idea of ​​changing the winning combination; IND vs ENG 3rd Test Expected Playing XI: Will there be a change in Team India for the 3rd Test? Virat Kohli gave this answer to Ashwin

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli said on Tuesday that there was no reason to change the structure of the team that was successful in the previous match but veteran Ravichandran Ashwin could be included in the pitch XI if the pitch is conducive to spinners. During the discussion on dropping off-spinner Ashwin in the playing XI, Kohli has made it clear that he is not considering any changes in the winning XI for the match starting on Wednesday.

“We have no reason to change unless the players who played in the last Test are injured,” he said. You don’t want to tamper with the winning combination, especially when the team has such an incredible victory in the second Test. However, he also said that India could try to feed Ashwin depending on the condition of the pitch.



The team management will assess the pitch mood on the third and fourth day before taking Ashwin’s phone, he said. “As far as Ashwin’s game is concerned, we are surprised to see the pitch. Honestly, we’re seeing pitches that I didn’t expect.

Kohli said, ‘I thought there would be a lot of grass on the pitch. It will be more alive. But this is not happening. If Ashwin gets a chance in the team, Ravindra Jadeja can be dropped from the playing XI.

