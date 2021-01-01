Virat Kohli on IPL Bio Bubble: What did he say beyond IPL Bio Bubble Virat Kohli: What did RCB captain Virat Kohli say on IPL Bio Bubble?

Highlights Virat Kohli hopes the bio-bubble will strengthen in the UAE

The second phase of IPL-14 will start from September 19

Royal Challengers Bangalore will play their match on the 20th

Kohli hopes the bio-bubble will continue and it will be a great IPL

Stating that it is unfortunate to postpone the fifth Test against England due to Covid-1 to, Indian captain Virat Kohli hoped that the Indian Premier League (IPL) would have a bio-safe environment to deal with this ‘indefinite’ time. Bubble) will be stronger.

The Indian captain, who leads Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the tournament, should play the fifth Test against England at Old Trafford, along with some other players, as national team-mate physio Yogesh Parmar was infected with covid. -19. Refused to play.

“Unfortunately we had to get here early (in terms of coming to Dubai due to the cancellation of the test), but things are very uncertain because of the corona virus,” Kohli told RCB’s digital media platform.

He said, ‘There is a situation where anything can happen. Hopefully, we will be able to maintain a good, strong and safe environment and it will be a wonderful IPL.

The Indian captain said, “This is going to be an exciting phase. This is very important for us for the Royal Challengers Bangalore and then for the Indian team in the T20 World Cup.

The second phase of the IPL, which has been postponed due to Kovid-1, will start on Sunday, while Kohli’s team will play its first match on Monday. The team includes some talented cricketers like Sri Lankan leg-spinner Vanindu Hasaranga and Singapore batsman Tim David. The captain is happy with the arrival of these players.

Royal Challengers Bangalore schedule

Vs. Date Time Field Kolkata Knight Riders September 20, 2021 7:30 p.m. Abu Dhabi Chennai Super Kings September 24, 2021 7:30 p.m. Sharjah Mumbai Indians September 26, 2021 7:30 p.m. Dubai Rajasthan Royals September 29, 2021 7:30 p.m. Dubai Punjab Kings October 3. 2021 3:30 p.m. Sharjah Sunrisers Hyderabad October 6, 2021 7:30 p.m. Abu Dhabi Delhi Capitals October 8, 2021 7:30 p.m. Dubai

Kohli said, ‘I am in touch with everyone. We’ve had a lot of discussions over the last month. There has also been talk of players replacing others on the team. In the end, we were able to get involved in talented cricketers instead of our key players. “We are going to lose the key players but the players who are coming in their place (Dubai) have great skills for this situation,” he said.

Kohli said, ‘I look forward to meeting him, looking forward to practicing with everyone. We want to keep a good start (five wins from seven games in the first leg).