IPL

virat kohli played his last as captian of rcb | KKR Vs RCB: Virat Kohli’s last match as captain, achieved a lot but this desire remained in his mind

18 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
virat kohli played his last as captian of rcb | KKR Vs RCB: Virat Kohli’s last match as captain, achieved a lot but this desire remained in his mind
Written by admin
virat kohli played his last as captian of rcb | KKR Vs RCB: Virat Kohli’s last match as captain, achieved a lot but this desire remained in his mind

virat kohli played his last as captian of rcb | KKR Vs RCB: Virat Kohli’s last match as captain, achieved a lot but this desire remained in his mind

Virat Kohli

This match has been very emotional for RCB captain Virat Kohli, as he announced that he will step down from the captaincy of RCB after this IPL.

KKR Vs RCB: Virat Kohli's last match as captain, achieved a lot but this desire remained in his mind

file photo

var title, imageUrl, description, author, shortName, identifier, timestamp, summary, newsID, nextnews; var previousScroll = 0; //console.log("prevLoc" + prevLoc); $(window).scroll(function(){ var last = $(auto_selector).filter(':last'); var lastHeight = last.offset().top ; //st = $(layout).scrollTop(); //console.log("st:" + st); var currentScroll = $(this).scrollTop(); if (currentScroll > previousScroll){ _up = false; } else { _up = true; } previousScroll = currentScroll; //console.log("_up" + _up);

var cutoff = $(window).scrollTop() + 64; //console.log(cutoff + "**"); $('div[id^="row"]').each(function(){ //console.log("article" + $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr("id") + $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url')); if($(this).offset().top + $(this).height() > cutoff){ //console.log("$$" + $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url')); if(prevLoc != $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url')){ prevLoc = $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url'); $('html head').find('title').text($(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-title')); pSUPERFLY.virtualPage(prevLoc,$(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-title'));

//console.log(prevLoc); //history.pushState('' ,'', prevLoc); loadshare(prevLoc); } return false; // stops the iteration after the first one on screen } }); if(lastHeight + last.height()
#virat #kohli #played #captian #rcb #KKR #RCB #Virat #Kohlis #match #captain #achieved #lot #desire #remained #mind

Rate this Article
READ Also  Rohit Sharma speaks on Hardik Pandya bowling on T20 World Cup

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment