Virat Kohli praises Mohammad Siraj: Siraj knows he can take anyone out at any stage, not surprised by his growth: Kohli; Siraj knows he can take anyone out anytime, not surprised by his progress: Virat Kohli

Mohammad Siraj’s success did not come as a surprise to Indian captain Virat Kohli, who says the fast bowler’s confidence has reached a level where he is confident he can knock out any batsman at any moment of the game. The 27-year-old from Hyderabad, the youngest member of the fast bowling team comprising Mohammad Shami, Jaspreet Bumrah and Ishant Sharma, took 11 wickets in the first two Tests against England.

His accurate line and length and control over the ball have consistently put the home team’s batsmen in trouble. Siraj took eight wickets in the second Test at Lord’s as India won by 151 runs. Kohli said the tour of Australia took Siraj’s confidence to a new level.



Kohli said, “I am not surprised (by his progress) because I have seen him up close. He’s a player who always had skills. You needed confidence to support this skill, gave him that confidence in the Australia series. The captain said, “When he gets on the field, he knows he can take anyone out at any time, and his confidence in his game has reached a new level, which shows the results of what he’s doing.”

Kohli said Siraj’s confidence has made him aggressive. “I am very happy to see him painted in his colors. He will be a bowler who will play in front of the eyes and try to get the players out and whoever is not scared will not back down,” he said. Kohli also lauded openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul and hoped that their good form would continue.

Rohit has so far scored 36, 12, 83 and 21 runs in four innings of two Tests while Rahul has contributed 84, 26, 129 and five runs to give India a good start. Kohli said, “When you play on foreign soil, the combination of the opening pair is the most important aspect. So the performances of Lokesh Rahul and Rohit Sharma are fantastic and we hope they continue to play like that. ‘

Kohli said the kind of wicket he got at Lord’s was expecting a different wicket. “We were surprised by the type of pitch, to be honest I didn’t expect it and I thought there would be more grass,” he said. He questioned whether the opposition captain Joe Root came under pressure due to his mistakes, especially when he could not get rid of India’s tail batsmen Shami and Bumrah in the second innings. Kohli supported Root.

He said, ‘I don’t know what a person’s mindset is. You can make a mistake in planning at any stage, it does not mean that you are under pressure. Kohli said, ‘You decide, which is not right. As a captain you always try to make the right decisions and I’m sure he was trying to do the same.

