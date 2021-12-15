Virat Kohli Press Conference here is No Problem With Rohit Sharma Tired by Clarifying Since Last 2 Years Available For ODI Series Against South Africa

Virat Kohli has given an explanation for playing in the ODI series against South Africa. The Indian Test captain has also broken his silence on reports of controversies with Rohit Sharma.

Virat Kohli, while holding a press conference before leaving for South Africa, has dismissed reports of ongoing disputes between him and Rohit Sharma. At the same time, he has also said that he will play in the ODI series against South Africa and he has not sought rest from BCCI for this series.

Speaking on his tenure as India’s limited overs captain, Virat Kohli said that I have been honest in my responsibilities. He also told that after discussing the Test team, the chief selector told him that he would not become the ODI captain.

Virat Kohli said, there is no problem between me and Rohit. I have been clarifying on this subject for the last two years. Now I’m tired. I will miss Rohit Sharma a lot during the Test series against South Africa.

Virat Kohli also said in the virtual press conference that, I was told that 5 selectors have decided to go ahead without me as the ODI captain and I completely agreed with it.

Earlier on Tuesday itself, a senior BCCI official had told that, “Kohli has not yet sent any formal request to BCCI President Sourav Ganguly or Secretary Jay Shah for not playing in ODIs. If a decision is taken later or God forbid he gets injured, then it is a different matter.

Significantly, this controversy started from the evening of 7 December when the Test squad for the South Africa tour was announced by the BCCI. Along with making Rohit Sharma the vice-captain of Test in this announcement. He was also declared the regular captain of ODI.