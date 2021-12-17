virat kohli prove himself especially after way bcci kicked him out former pakistan leg spinner danish kaneria says ahead of india vs south africa

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has warned Indian team captain Virat Kohli ahead of the Test series against South Africa. He indicated that if Kohli fails to prove himself in South Africa, he may be stripped of the captaincy of the Test team as well.

Danish Kaneria said on his YouTube channel, ‘Virat now has only the captaincy of the Test format left. The tour of Africa is very important for Virat as a Test captain, as India has never won a Test series in South Africa.

Kaneria said, ‘He has won in England and Australia, but this time in South Africa it will be Virat Kohli’s last chance to win a series as captain. Along with scoring runs, Virat will also have to win the series. This is the last chance for Virat to prove himself.

Danish Kaneria said, ‘Virat Kohli will also have to score runs with the bat and his team will also have to win matches. Looking at the way BCCI has removed him from the captaincy of ODIs, he will have to prove himself.

Danish Kaneria said that Virat can give a befitting reply to critics by scoring runs and helping his team win Test series as no other Indian team has achieved this feat in South Africa.

Virat Kohli had revealed about himself taking the ODI captaincy in a virtual press conference on Wednesday. Kohli had said that the information about his removal from the captaincy was given after the meeting on 8 December. There was no communication with him before this.

Virat Kohli also rejected the claim of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly that he was requested not to step down from T20 captaincy in September.

Kaneria also posted on Koo app

Please tell that Danish Kaneria is away from cricket for a long time. However, he remains very active on his YouTube channel and keeps his opinion on every issue related to 22 yards. During this, he sometimes gives advice to other teams or their players. However, Kaneria’s warning to Kohli may not be liked by the fans of the run machine.