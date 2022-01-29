virat kohli rcb team player vikas tokas punched by delhi police

Delhi Police has said that the Vigilance team is investigating the matter and action will be taken against the culprits.

The name of Indian player Vikas Tokas, who was part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore team captained by Virat Kohli in the IPL, is in the headlines at the moment. Actually, a case of assault by Delhi Police has come to light with this player. According to news agency ANI, this incident happened on 26 January with Vikas Tokas. In this he had suffered a serious injury under the eye. However, the player had lodged a complaint about the incident with the Delhi Police Headquarters.

On the matter, the player Vikas Tokas says that, on January 26, around 12 noon, he was going from his friend’s house to his house. Then some policemen stopped his car in the area of ​​Bhikaji Cama police station and demanded Rs 2,000 from him as a bribe. When Vikas protested, the policemen sat in his car and started abusing him. While protesting, a policeman punched him hard in the face.

According to Vikas, after the assault, the policemen took them to the police station and alleged that they were running away with weapons. Also his phone was snatched away. At the same time, a policeman, considering him a mistake, also told him to hide the matter. After this development, Vikas sent a complaint to the Police Commissioner and DCP by mail and also demanded suspension of two policemen.

When the case of assault with a national level player increased, DCP South West Gaurav Sharma on behalf of Delhi Police said that all the allegations leveled against the policemen by the player in the related matter are baseless and false. Also told that Vikas Tokas’s vehicle was stopped due to checking.

The DCP said that the fault in the case was the player’s. When the constable stopped the car, Vikas said, ‘How dare you stop the car of a national level player?’ At the same time, when the player was brought to the station, his father-in-law had apologized in writing for the incident. Apart from this, the DCP said that the injury to the player was unfortunate, which was due to them in a mutual altercation.

Let us tell you that Vikas Tokas has been playing Ranji matches for the last 10 years. At the same time, Vikas has played 15 first-class and 7 T20 cricket matches. In which his performance was nothing special. In the year 2016, he remained in the RCB team in the IPL, but did not get to play a single match.