Virat Kohli Reacts On Vamika Anushka Sharma Viral Photos And Videos During IND vs SA Cape Town ODI

Vamika Viral Photos and Videos, Virat Kohli Posts Reaction: During the Cape Town ODI, pictures and videos of Virat Kohli’s daughter Vamika went viral on social media. To which the former captain has given his reaction.

During the third ODI between India and South Africa played in Cape Town, Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma was seen with daughter Vamika in her lap as soon as the fifty was completed. Anushka and Vamika’s pictures and videos started going viral on social media as soon as they got a glimpse in the camera. Virat has reacted to this and requested everyone.

Virat Kohli wrote on his Instagram story on Monday that, ‘We have come to know that yesterday during the match my daughter’s pictures were taken in the stadium and she started sharing after that. We were suddenly captured without any knowledge. So my opinion and my request is still the same that my daughter’s pictures should not be used.

However, in the viral video, Virat Kohli is also seen giving a reaction of feeding in his lap after looking at his daughter after completing the fifty. But after the match, the former captain wrote this message in the story on Instagram, requesting everyone not to use the pictures of his daughter.

Let us tell you that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had earlier also appealed to everyone not to photograph their daughter. He wants that he wants to avoid it until he (Vamika) himself becomes so big that he can understand these things. The same appeal has been reiterated by the Indian cricketer once again.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma became parents to daughter Vamika on 11 January 2021. Recently both of them also celebrated their daughter’s first birthday in Cape Town. The world also got the first glimpse of Wamika during the Cape Town ODI. Often before this too many news have come to the fore regarding his pictures.

Virat Kohli scored 64th half century of his ODI career while playing an innings of 65 runs in Cape Town ODI. But this innings of his did not work and Team India also lost this match by 4 runs. Earlier, India had to face defeat in both the one-day matches played in Paarl. With this, the team had to suffer a clean sweep in South Africa for the first time in ODIs.