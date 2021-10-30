virat-kohli-replies-to-new-zealand-pacer-trent-boult-for-emulating-shahin-afridi-prior-to-super-12-match-between-ind-vs-nz-in-t20-world- cup-2021 – Indian captain roared before the match against New Zealand, said

Before the Super-12 match against New Zealand, Indian team captain Virat Kohli has counter-attacked Trent Boult’s statement. Both the teams have lost their first match to Pakistan earlier.

After losing to Pakistan, the Indian team will play its second match on Sunday, October 31, in the Super-12 round of the T20 World Cup 2021. New Zealand’s challenge will be in front of India in this match. Before the match, where Kiwi bowler Trent Boult had warned India, the Indian captain has also counter-attacked about it.

Indian captain Virat Kohli said in a press conference issued by the ICC a day before the match that, if Bolt is planning like Shaheen Afridi, then we are also ready to counter-attack.

Let us tell you that the star bowler of New Zealand had troubled the Indian batsmen a lot in the semi-finals of the 2019 ODI World Cup. At the same time, even before his match of the T20 World Cup, Bolt had warned the Indian batsmen. He had said that, just as Shaheen Afridi had troubled Team India, in the same way I also have a plan ready.

Today, before Kohli, Boult had said in his press conference that, it will depend on when I get to bowl. The way Shaheen bowled against India was fantastic. If I too get swing and get help, like him, I will do what Shaheen did that day.

Virat Kohli said, “if Trent Boult is motivated to emulate Shaheen Afridi, we are motivated to counter him. We have played against them for a long time”. (To Press). — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 30, 2021

After this, Indian captain Virat Kohli replied to Trent Boult and said that, if Trent Boult is ready to bowl like Shaheen Afridi, then we are also ready for counter-attack. We have been facing them for a long time.

Significantly, both New Zealand and India were defeated by Pakistan in their first match. In such a situation, both the teams would like to win their second match and remove the danger in the way of the semi-finals.