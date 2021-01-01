Virat Kohli Sachin Tendulkar: Call Sachin Tendulkar and ask for help, Sunil Gavaskar told Virat Kohli; Kohli should seek Sachin’s help to recover from bad form … Sunil Gavaskar’s advice to the captain

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has asked current skipper Virat Kohli to enlist the help of former batsman Sachin Tendulkar to recover from his poor form. Gavaskar said on Wednesday, “Kohli should call Sachin immediately and ask me what to do. Kohli can do what Sachin did in Sydney. He should tell himself that he will not play cover drive.

Kohli fell victim to James Anderson after scoring just seven runs in the first innings on the first day of the first Test at Headingley. This is the seventh time Anderson has dismissed Kohli in Test cricket. Tendulkar played restraint in the fourth Test in Sydney during the 2003-04 Australia series. He played 436 balls at the time but did not play cover drive during this period.



England: A call for Anderson Kohli, he hunted for a record seventh time in a Test

Indian captain Kohli is called the run machine. Known as a record breaker. But the edge of his bat has been blunt over the last few years. He has not reached three points in the last 50 international innings. During this time he played 18 Tests, 15 ODIs and 17 T20 Internationals.



Virat Kohli was expected to get form in England, but he has been struggling since he was dropped without an account in the first Test. The way Anderson, nearly 40, pulled him out, has increased the pressure on him.

(With IANS input)

