Virat Kohli sad face: When he wanted to tighten the screws, Kohli looked helpless, otherwise the match would have been a fistfight.

Mistakenly mistaken If you’ve watched the match, you know what you’re talking about. The English team lost five wickets for 62 runs and lost the sixth wicket for 151 runs. The first mistake happened here. Then there was another partnership on the field. By the time the next wicket fell, he had already scored 151 runs on the scoreboard. Then Moin Ali stood up, leading him to score 222. Now it looked like the Indian bowlers would soon wrap up the English innings, but here was the third and biggest mistake.

At first I was excited Coming in at number eight, Chris Vokes started batting instantly. Hit each bowler with a new ball. He was shot in the field wherever he wanted. Out of his 50, 44 came with just 11 fours. Meanwhile, captain Kohli looked completely helpless, reversing his every bet. Neither the bowlers looked impressive nor the fielders were getting along.

Then came the pressure on his face Kohli did not like the tail-end batsmen hitting fours and sixes. Chris Vokes was also getting a lot of luck. Sometimes the ball crossed the boundary on a slip and sometimes it landed where there was no fielder. Meanwhile, both pressure and resentment could be clearly seen on Virat’s face. READ Also Bobby Bowden, Coach Who Led Florida State to Greatness, Dies at 91

Here the lead was growing, there Kohli’s tension It was now 77 overs. 255 runs were also lost on the scoreboard. England’s lead was 64 runs. But Chris Vokes’ smoky game continued. Bumrah’s leg then ached. The physio came on the field. It was like sprinkling salt on Team India’s wounds. Kohli took the new ball as the ninth wicket fell. Despite this, the problems have not abated. Vox was hitting fours on fours. Eventually he was run out. England reached 290 in the first innings. The British now had a decisive and decisive lead of 99 runs.

The Oval Test may seem like a draw after two days of play, but the fact is that India missed a big opportunity. On which opportunity Team India can dance for victory. The British could have been caught with both hands. Captain Kohli also knows what his team has lost. God should not bowl. This mistake of Indian bowlers should not be covered by the entire team.