Virat Kohli seen dancing with wife Anushka’s dupatta

New Delhi. Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is in England these days with her husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika. Often pictures of both of them with daughter are becoming very viral on social media. But an old picture of Anushka and Virat on social media is attracting a lot of attention. In this picture, Virat is seen having a lot of fun with Anushka.

Unseen picture of Anushka-Virat surfaced

Actually, virushka.destiny, a fan page of Anushka and Virat, has posted many new and old pictures of the couple. One of these pictures is from the reception of cricketer Zaheer Khan and actress Sagarika. This is black and white photo. This picture of Anushka and Virat has been seen for the first time. In the photo, Virat is seen dancing with Anushka’s dupatta on his shoulder. At the same time, Anushka is also looking at Virat with great love. On this picture of the couple, their fans are looting a lot of love.

Also read- Anushka-Virat named baby girl ‘Vamika’, have a deep relationship with Lord Shiva

Virat made a special appeal to the media regarding privacy

Virat and Anushka became parents in January. Anushka gave birth to a daughter. Anushka and Virat’s fans are very excited to see their daughter since the birth of their daughter. Wherever Anushka and Virat appear. So all the photographers try their best to capture the picture of Virat-Anushka’s daughter.

But it has often been seen that couples keep their daughter hidden. At the same time, let us tell you that after the birth of the daughter, Virat had appealed to the media on social media not to make his daughter a news item.

Also read- 11 points are very beneficial for Anushka-Virat, first marriage and now Lakshmi in the house

The picture came in front of her while walking with daughter Vamika in England

Some time ago a picture of Anushka went viral on social media. This picture was taken in England. In the photo, Anushka was walking in a stroller with baby Vamika. At the same time, Anushka remains in discussions due to her latest haircut. The actress had told how her hair was falling after becoming a mother. Let us tell you that Anushka Sharma is also selling her clothes worn during pregnancy.