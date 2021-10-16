Virat Kohli seen tied with rope on chair told reality of bio-bubble England Former Captain Kevin Pietersen gave such answer Instagram Users have to make fun

This picture of him was highly appreciated by former England captain Kevin Pietersen. He completely agreed with Virat Kohli. He replied to Kohli on Instagram.

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli has told the reality of bio-bubble. He took the help of social media for this. Virat Kohli shared a picture of himself on Instagram and Twitter on 15 October 2021. In this picture he is sitting on a revolving chair. Both his hands are behind. He is seen tied to a chair with a rope. Virat wrote in the caption of the picture, ‘This is what it feels like to play in the bio-bubble.’

This picture of him was highly appreciated by former England captain Kevin Pietersen. He completely agreed with Virat Kohli. Replying to Kohli on Instagram, he wrote, ‘Players/broadcasters’ job done! Great picture, man!’

Social media users are also enjoying a lot of Virat Kohli regarding this post. A user asked Kohli, has Anushka sister-in-law tied you up like this. At the same time, someone also praised his acting skills. sid.darawade wrote, ‘The captain has some acting skills too.’ pankajmhatre21 wrote, ‘Looks like the Pakistanis kidnapped you before the match.’ bannavinod75 wrote, ‘Hey once you lose, what will happen next time you will win, leave the poor person.’

rishidh_thakur wrote, ‘If the world is against you, I am against the world. much love to you.’ im_zainab_khan.19 wrote, ‘Those who burn with Virat, walk from the side.’ anushqq wrote, ‘Who dares to tie King Kohli.’ sakshi.wavare wrote, ‘Great, but have to win the trophy.’

Apart from this, memes are also being made on this picture of Virat. Some people even tried to troll him. @Mayank_Drummer wrote, ‘Sir himself is giving the templates, so memes will be made!’

Itna ads. Ka wakt practice ko deta, toh rcb ka kuch aur haal hota… — Sahil(Akki) (@Akshays_Vedant5) October 15, 2021

In IPL 2021, Virat Kohli scored 405 runs in 15 matches at an average of 28.92. During this, 3 half-centuries came from Kohli’s bat. His strike rate stood at 119.46. Kohli is expected to open for the country along with Rohit Sharma in the T20 World Cup.

India will start their campaign against Pakistan on 24 October at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. This will be the first meeting between the two teams since the 2019 ODI World Cup in England and Wales.