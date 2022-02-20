Virat Kohli Shared Ten Different Faces Photo With Look Alikes Asked Fans to Find Out Odd One on Instagram and twitter recognize the photo

Sports

26 seconds ago
Virat Kohli Photo With 9 Different Look A Likes: Virat Kohli has shared photos with his 9 lookalikes on his social media accounts. In his caption, he wrote a test for the fans and asked them to identify the real face from it.

Virat Kohli has shared 10 different faces with 9 lookalikes on his social media accounts. In the caption of this photo, he has written while giving a test to all the fans, identify the odd (different) among them. In a moment, you too will be confused by seeing this picture of Virat, who is the real one in it.

Former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli shared this picture on all his social media accounts on Sunday. In this photo, 10 different Virat Kohlis are seen including him. However, all of them are their duplicates or lookalike. There is also a real Virat among them, to identify whom he has given a test to his fans.

Many users are constantly commenting on this photo of Virat Kohli. Many people are also trolling Mohammad Siraj and Babar Azam on two of his faces in this photo. Most of the people are zooming their real face out of this photo and sending them in the comments along with the photo reply.

On Instagram too, many people including actor Karan Wahi have commented on this picture of Virat Kohli. Karan has written that, Virat XI and this is a complete team. Although there are only 10 faces of Virat Kohli in this photo. Apart from this, someone is writing that legends are always the best. At the same time someone said that Virat Kohli is only one.

Virat Kohli left the captaincy of the T20 team after the T20 World Cup last year. After this the captaincy of the ODI team was also taken away from him. He also resigned from the captaincy of the Test team after the defeat in South Africa. In the current series against West Indies, he came to play under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma for the first time. In the second T20, he also scored a quick half-century.

He has been rested for the last T20I against the Windies and the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka. During the team selection for the upcoming series on Saturday, the selectors had announced to give him a bio-bubble break. For a long time, the fans are also waiting for Virat’s 71st century. Now he will probably be seen playing his 100th Test against Sri Lanka in Mohali.


