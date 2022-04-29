Virat Kohli showed different style at Glenn Maxwell Marriage party, danced on song Oo Antava from Pushpa; Watch Video – Virat Kohli dances to the song ‘Oo Antava’ from ‘Pushpa’ at Glenn Maxwell’s party; Watch Video

After dating each other for a long time, Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman got married in March 2022. The couple had announced their marriage on social media. Maxwell and Vinnie got engaged in 2020 itself, but their marriage was delayed due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Celebrating the wedding of Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) hosted a party for the newly wed couple in Mumbai. Many pictures and videos from the wedding are viral on social media. In one such funny post, Virat Kohli can be seen dancing to the item number ‘Oo Antava’ from Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the film Pushpa. The special thing is that April 28 is also the birthday of Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Virat Kohli is wearing a black kurta and cream colored pajama. In the video, Kohli is seen dancing to ‘Oo Antava’ with Shahbaz Ahmed and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis. The other players of the team also had a lot of fun.

Along with Virat Kohli, his wife and actress Anushka Sharma was also present at Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman’s party. (Source- Instagram/Virushka Empire)

Virat Kohli This dance video of is viral on social media. However, some people taunted them too. Such people say that they should focus on their performance in IPL. You can also watch the dance of Virat Kohli in the video below.

Actually, Virat Kohli So far 9 matches have been played in IPL 2022. In this, he has scored only 128 runs at an average of 16.00 and strike rate of 119.62. In this one of his innings also included 48 runs. He has also been a victim of Golden Duck twice. However, Royal Challengers Bangalore has managed to win 5 out of 9 matches. He is at number five in the IPL 2022 points table.

For all those who do not know, Vini Raman is an Australian citizen of Tamil origin. He is a pharmacist in Melbourne. She and Glenn Maxwell tied the knot in a private ceremony after reportedly dating each other for over 5 years.