Virat Kohli spotted as a Sardar shooting an ad with wife Anushka Sharma | Virat Kohli seen in Sardar’s outfit with Anushka Sharma at ad shoot

have broken the rules made by the society

Significantly, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married in December 2017 without anyone knowing. In December last year, their marriage completed four years. Mr and Mrs Kohli have become a power couple since their marriage. Apart from taking seven rounds, Virat and Anushka had also broken some rules. These rules have been made by the society.

Marriage at the highest point of career

Young people who believe that nothing is more important in life than a career, let us tell them that it is very important to be with someone in life. Virat and Anushka have explained this very well. Those who say that love reduces focus, just look at these two people. He has made his focus with love. Virat himself said in an interview that ever since Anushka has come, I have got the understanding and stagnation to take decisions.

Getting ready for comeback

People who think that after marriage heroines stop getting projects or heroines are replaced. Tell them that Anushka has done three films since her marriage – Pari, Sui Dhaaga and Zero. At the same time, after taking a break from work, Anushka also gave full time to her marriage and now she has once again started preparing for her comeback.

When it feels right, it takes seven rounds

Those who think that getting married under 30 is stupid and they are not ready for it yet, think again. However, marry only when you are ready. But don’t put this illusion in your mind that marriage should not be done within 30. Or not after 30. At the same time, seeing Anushka’s work, Virat Kohli also shifted to Mumbai.

power couple at the age of 33

For those who think big dreams are not made of small families, or without any connections, Virat and Anushka are a living example for them. Today at the age of 33, Virat and Anushka are not only examples but also a power couple.

welcome daughter

Virat and Anushka welcomed their lovely daughter Vamika in 2021. Anushka and Virat often share pictures of Vamika, but Vamika’s face is never seen in these pictures. Virat and Anushka always request the media not to take pictures of their daughter as they want their daughter to lead a normal life away from the limelight.