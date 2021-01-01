Virat Kohli Statesman: Don’t believe the extra batsman gives balance but will work on the pace bowlers’ rotation, Kohli says; Don’t believe that extra batsmen will create balance, consider rotation of fast bowlers: Kohli

India skipper Virat Kohli signaled a change in the pace of the fast bowlers in the fourth match on Saturday and handed over his expertise to five expert bowlers despite a huge defeat in the third Test against England. After the match, Kohli rejected the idea of ​​having an extra batsman in the team. Veteran batsman Sunil Gavaskar was heard several times during the commentary advocating for an extra batsman in the team.

When asked about the sixth specialist batsman, Kohli said, “Are you talking about a specialist batsman? I don’t believe in that balance and I never believe in that balance because either you can try to save or you can win. We have drawn many matches with many batsmen before.



“If your first six (including the wicketkeeper) are not working, there is no guarantee that extra batsmen will save the match for you,” he said. You should take pride in accepting responsibility and working for the team. If you don’t have the ability or resources to take 20 wickets in a Test match, you’re already playing for two results and that’s not the way we play.



India will play their fourth Test at the Oval from September 2 and at least one of Ishant Sharma, Jaspreet Bumrah and Mohammad Shami is expected to rest. Kohli said, ‘This is almost certain to happen because it is a logical and sensible thing. We don’t want to put so much work pressure on the bowlers that they get injured. “We will talk to him and he cannot be expected to play four consecutive Tests in such a short span of time. So we will figure out who needs a break before the fifth match.



If you look at the bowling of the third Test played here, Ishant Sharma may have to leave the team. The captain, however, has not named anyone yet. When Kohli was asked if Ishant was having difficulty in the run-up, he said, “I did not focus on his run-up as I was standing in the slip.” The team had no problems. As a batting group we failed in the first inning and we did a lot better in the second inning. “We have to admit that we were not as effective as the bowling team,” he said.



