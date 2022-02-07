Virat Kohli Still Hurts With IPL 2016 Final Loss Against Sunrisers Hyderabad Told To RCB Podcast

Virat Kohli Takes RCB To IPL Final in 2016: Virat Kohli has captained RCB in 140 matches. Out of this, the team has won in 66 and has to face defeat in 70. Virat has told the RCB podcast about the most painful IPL match loss.

Former India captain Virat Kohli had also decided to quit the captaincy of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) from next season before the second phase of IPL 2021. He did leave the post of captain of the team but he is still the senior player of this team. RCB played the final under his captaincy in 2016 but unfortunately missed out on the title after losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Virat Kohli told RCB podcast that, that final match of IPL 2016 still hurts him. He said, ‘We played a great game in that season. In the final also our score was 100 runs without any wickets after 9 overs. It hurts KL (KL Rahul) too. Whenever we see highlights, he takes screenshots.

He further said, ‘It was a match that still hurts me by remembering it. I feel very sad. We were very close to the target. I would not call that victory the luck of any team. The opposing team played well. That season was incredible. Four players (Kohli, de Villiers, Gayle, Rahul) were giving their best in that season. After that the career graph of KL also changed.

Talking about that wonderful IPL season of 2016, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle and KL Rahul had spoken fiercely about the bat. Virat had scored 973 runs in 16 matches at an average of 81.08 which included 4 centuries and 6 half-centuries. At the same time, de Villiers had scored 687 runs in that season.

RCB was playing well in the final match. Virat’s team had got a target of 209 runs to win. Chris Gayle’s bat was speaking and the score was 114 runs without any wicket. But suddenly the match turned upside down and RCB lost the match by 8 runs. After Gayle (76) and Virat Kohli (54), no player could survive.

Approached many times to come in the auction

Virat Kohli also told that, ‘I was approached many times to appear in the auction and I also thought about it. But at the end of the day, I believed that if you are a good person everyone will be with you and if you are bad then everyone will walk away. My honesty with RCB is like my life. This franchise has given me a lot in the first three years of my career. There were many teams that did not support me and did not believe in me.

Let us tell you that under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, RCB has played 140 matches out of which they have won 66 and lost 70. In IPL 2021 also, the team reached the playoffs but had to be out after losing to KKR. Before Virat, in 2009, under the captaincy of Anil Kumble and in 2011 under the captaincy of Daniel Vettori, this team also played the final but till date could not win the title.