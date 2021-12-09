Virat Kohli still leader of Team India Newly-appointed ODI skipper Rohit Sharma open up on captaining batter Run Machine

Team India’s newly-appointed captain in the limited overs format, Rohit Sharma, says that he cannot tell where the mistake went in the last three ICC tournaments (2017 Champions Trophy final, 2019 World Cup semi-final and this year’s T20 World Cup).

Even after getting the command of the ODI team after T20, Rohit Sharma considers Virat Kohli as the leader. Hitman praised India’s Test team captain Virat Kohli in the ‘Backstage with Boria’ program on YouTube. Rohit said, he is still the leader. The team needs him a lot as a batsman.

Rohit Sharma believes that 20 percent of the captain’s work is on the field and the rest is in the strategy. A captain wants his players to be prepared for the worse keeping in mind the deciding conditions of big ICC matches.

For Kohli, Rohit said, ‘The team always needs a batsman like him. An average of over 50 in the T20 format is unrealistic and overwhelming. He has taken India out of trouble many times.

Regarding the captaincy, Rohit said, ‘The job of the captain is to make sure that the right players are playing. It is the right combination and there are some technical things to keep in mind. Rohit believes that the captain should speak only from his performance, otherwise he should be behind him by becoming the support of other players.

He said, ‘The captain should be ahead while playing, or else he should be behind.’ Rohit said, ‘I have been saying this because he can bring change by staying behind. It can make sure that He is with everyone. I am saying this because he should be the least important person in the team.

He said, ‘My work will be more outside. Delegating their responsibility to the players and hoping that they live up to them on the field. You only have three hours on the field. Not much can be changed in them, because 11 players are playing. Not much change is possible on the field.

Rohit has won the title five times in the IPL. However, he says that the team management has prepared a strong team. His role in this performance is minor. He said that he cannot tell where the mistake went in the last three ICC tournaments (2017 Champions Trophy final, 2019 World Cup semi-final and this year’s T20 World Cup).

“We lost in the initial phase. I want us to be prepared for ten runs for three wickets as well. The batsmen after that should be ready. It is nowhere written that after losing three wickets for 10 runs, we cannot score 190 runs.