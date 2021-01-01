Virat Kohli Team India captain: Everything he touched turned to gold Nasir Hussain declared Raja Virat Kohli Midas after an oval test

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has lauded Indian captain Virat Kohli after his victory over England, saying that what Kohli touched on the last day of the match turned out to be gold.Hussein said in a column in the Daily Mail, “Before the start of the fifth day’s play, I said it would be the biggest test under Kohli’s leadership and he passed it. The pitch at the Oval is a bit less useful for fast bowlers, but Kohli somehow dropped England’s 10 wickets on the final day.

IND v ENG: England eager for revenge, champion returns for Manchester Test

The victory is spectacular for the Indian team as India’s first innings ended at 191 and they allowed England to take a 99-run lead. The Indian batsmen batted well in the second innings to score 466 and set a target of 368 for England to win.

“Every bowling has changed,” Hussein said. When Kohli took the second new ball after the tee, it went straight to the wicket and Umesh Yadav took the wicket of Craig Overton. Kohli had a midas test and everything that touched him was turning into gold. India are now one match away from winning the famous series.

Husband-wife and cricket: Bumrah showed such a game, Sanjana Ganesan said lion!

“Not selecting top-order spinner Ashwin has become irrelevant in Test cricket as well,” Hussain said. People said India would miss him. Kohli said no, we won’t. I’m backing my fast bowlers to work and he was right. James Anderson told me there was nothing on the pitch for the fast bowlers on the fourth day.