Virat Kohli Tells Reason of Leaving Captaincy of Royal Challengers Bangalore Prior to IPL 2022

IPL 2022, Virat Kohli Tells Why He Left Captaincy job for RCB: Before IPL 2022, Virat Kohli has told why he decided to leave the captaincy of RCB. Under Kohli’s captaincy, RCB played 140 matches out of which the team won 66 and lost 70.

Before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Virat Kohli has told why he left the captaincy of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) after IPL 2021. Talking in RCB’s podcast, Virat Kohli has said that he took this decision to take some time out for himself and workload management.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli had said before the T20 World Cup last year that it would be his last tournament as captain of India in the shortest format. After this he also announced to leave the captaincy of IPL team RCB. After this he was removed from the captaincy of the ODI team and then he also left the captaincy of the Test team.

On leaving the captaincy of RCB, Kohli said on ‘The RCB Podcast’, “I am not one of those people who want to keep things on hold. Even if I know that I can do a lot, but if I am not enjoying the process, then I will not do that work.

The former India captain said that it is very difficult for people to understand what a cricketer is thinking when he takes such a decision. Kohli, who is preparing to play his 100th Test, said, “It is very difficult for people to understand your decision unless they are in your position. People have their own expectations. They say oh how it happened, we are shocked.

“There is nothing to be surprised about in this,” he said. I understand people but I also need some time for myself and I wanted to manage the workload and it ends there. It was really nothing like that. I live my life in a very simple way. When I have to make decisions, I take decisions and announce them.

It is worth noting that Virat Kohli will play for RCB in IPL 2022 for the 15th consecutive season. He took over the command of RCB for the first time in 2013. Since then he has led the team in 8 seasons till 2021. The team has not been able to become an IPL winner even once under his captaincy.

The best performance under Virat’s captaincy was in 2016 when they lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final. At the same time, under his captaincy, the team has reached the playoffs three times (2015, 2020, 2021). Virat Kohli has captained RCB in 140 matches, out of which the team has won 66 matches and lost 70.