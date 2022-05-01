Virat Kohli thanked God on wife’s birthday, Anushka Sharma robbed the gathering by commenting

Virat Kohli Message On Instagram On Anushka Sharma Birthday: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma celebrated her 34th birthday on May 1, 2022. Anushka Sharma’s husband and former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli congratulated his wife on this special day through a special message. He shared two pictures from Anushka Sharma’s birthday celebrations on his Instagram account.

Sharing the pictures, Kohli wrote, ‘Thank God you were born. I don’t know what I would have been without you. You are really beautiful at heart. Had a wonderful afternoon with the cutest people around Anushka Sharma.’ Along with the comment, Kohli also posted a variety of emoji.

Anushka also robbed the gathering by commenting on Kohli’s post. Actually, this comment of Anushka on Kohli’s post went viral within minutes. Anushka wrote, ‘Stole my words and my heart (CHEEESSSSYYYYY).’ After this he also posted three red heart emojis. Below you can also read the comments coming on Anushka’s comment.

Tell Anushka at present Virat Kohli With Royal Challengers Bangalore are in the bio-bubble. He celebrated his 34th birthday in the camp of this Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise. In one of the pictures shared by Virat Kohli, RCB coach Sanjay Bangar, Harshal Patel, Siddharth and some other players and their wives are seen.

Anushka Sharma in a picture Virat Kohli Posing smiling. Anushka is in a white floral printed dress. Virat Kohli is wearing black pants and brown t-shirt. For the Indian captain, this birthday of Anushka is even more special because a day before, i.e. on April 30, 2022, the former captain has returned to form. Kohli scored a half-century on 30 April 2022 after 14 innings in the IPL.