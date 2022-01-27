Virat Kohli to play under rohit sharma captaincy in ind vs wi odi series Batting Records of Both As a captain

India vs West Indies ODI: Rohit Sharma will return to the team as a regular captain for the T20 and ODI series against the West Indies. This will be the first time that Virat Kohli will play under the captaincy of Hitman.

How are the figures of both the players as captain and without captain?

India vs West Indies ODI: Rohit Sharma will return to the team as a regular captain for the T20 and ODI series against the West Indies. This will be the first time that Virat Kohli will play under the captaincy of Hitman.

Before the South Africa tour, Rohit Sharma was given the captaincy of the ODI team in place of Virat Kohli. At the same time, after the T20 World Cup, Rohit became the captain of the T20 team. Virat Kohli was rested in the T20 series against New Zealand. In the upcoming ODI and T20 series against West Indies, it will be the first time that Virat will be seen playing under the captaincy of Hitman.

Rohit Sharma will return from the West Indies series as India’s regular ODI and T20I captain after injury. So far his record as a captain has been very good in terms of winning percentage. Under his captaincy, India has won 8 out of 10 ODIs and 18 out of 22 T20 matches. This will be the first time that Virat Kohli will take the field as a batsman under his captaincy.

In the ODI format, both the players were seen playing together against England in March. After about 11 months, now both the players will once again land together on the field. But if we look at the records of both the players as captain and without as captain, then it will be very difficult to tell who is the better batsman as captain?

How are the figures of both the players as captain and without captain?

Virat Kohli

as captainIf we talk as a captain, then Virat Kohli has captained India in 95 ODIs. In which 5449 runs are recorded in the name of the run machine at an average of 72.65. He has scored 21 centuries and 27 half-centuries in ODIs as a captain. In T20Is, Virat Kohli has scored 1579 runs in 50 matches at an average of 47.57, including 13 half-centuries.

as a batsmanAs a captain, Virat Kohli has scored 6836 runs in 162 ODIs at an average of 51.01, which is less than the average as a captain. During this, he has also scored 22 centuries and 37 half-centuries. At the same time, in T20 cricket, Virat has played 45 matches without captaincy, in which he has 1657 runs in his name at an average of 57.13. During this, he has also scored 16 half-centuries. His average as a batsman in T20 is higher than as a captain.

In Tests too, Virat Kohli has scored 5864 runs in 113 innings of 68 matches at an average of 54.80. In which his 20 centuries and 18 half-centuries are included. At the same time, as a batsman, 2098 runs are recorded in 55 innings of 31 matches in his name. His average as a batsman is 41.13 which is less as a captain. During this, he has 7 centuries and 10 half-centuries to his name.

Rohit Sharma

as captainRohit Sharma has played 10 ODIs and 22 T20s for India as a captain. In ODIs, he has scored 543 runs at an average of 77.57 including 2-2 centuries and half-centuries. At the same time, in T20, he has 871 runs in his name at an average of 43.55, including 2 centuries and 7 half-centuries.

as a batsmanRohit Sharma has played more matches for India so far as a batsman. In ODIs, he averages 47.85 in 217 matches and has scored 8662 runs with 27 centuries and 41 half-centuries. At the same time, as a batsman in T20, he has scored 2326 runs in 97 matches at an average of 30.60, which includes 2 centuries and 19 half-centuries. This average of the hitman is much less than the average of the captain in both the formats.

These are the batting records of both the players as captain and as batsman. Rohit Sharma has a very good batting record in both ODI and T20 formats as captain. At the same time, Virat Kohli’s batting average is also better as a captain in ODIs and Tests. However, Rohit has played very few matches as captain so far. In such a situation, it will be difficult to say who is the better batsman as a captain?