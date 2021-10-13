Virat Kohli told why Cristiano Ronaldo is searching on Google, told ‘best friend’ the smartest player

These days Virat Kohli is quarantined in a hotel in Mumbai. He will leave for England on June 2 for a nearly two-month long tour with the Indian Test team. Team India has to play a total of six Test matches in this tour.

Those who know Virat Kohli will know that the Indian captain loves to play and watch football. Not only this, Virat Kohli is also crazy about the world’s star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. Kohli had a question-and-answer session with his fans on Instagram on Saturday. During this, the Indian captain answered many questions of the fans.

Kohli was asked by one of his fans, ‘What was the last time you searched on Google?’ To this Kohli replied, ‘Cristiano Ronaldo.’ He also told the reason behind searching Cristiano Ronaldo. Kohli wrote, ‘Transfer.’ Kohli’s reply proved his interest in football and also proved that one of the hottest topics in world football right now is Ronaldo’s future at Juventus.

However, Kohli’s reply may not have come as a surprise to many, as the Indian captain is known to have a keen interest in football. Virat Kohli had revealed in a previous interview to fifa.com that Ronaldo is his favorite football player. Ronaldo’s commitment, hard work and principles to the game are unmatched.

During a question-and-answer session, a fan asked Kohli, ‘Who is the funniest, smartest and most shy player from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)/Team India?’ In response, Kohli wrote, ‘Yuzvendra Chahal is the most funny player.’ Kohli called his ‘best friend’ AB de Villiers the smartest and Kyle Jamieson the shyest player.

The Indian team will take on New Zealand for the World Test Championship from June 18 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. After the final of the World Test Championship, Team India has to play a five-Test series against hosts England from August 4 to September 14.