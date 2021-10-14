Virat Kohli told why he took decision to leave captaincy of RCB Run Machine was upset due to these big reasons IPL 2021

Virat Kohli could only score 405 runs in 15 matches in IPL 2021 at an average of 28.92. During this his highest score was 72 not out. He scored 3 half-centuries during the tournament.

Virat Kohli had announced before the start of the UAE leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 that he would step down as the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) after the tournament. His decision was seen as a reason for his inability to make RCB the IPL champions even once in the last 8 years under his leadership. Now Kohli has revealed the real reason for leaving the captaincy.

Talking to a sports website, Kohli stressed on the fact that he was not able to give his 100 per cent in the dual role of captain and batsman. This thing was putting him in a miserable condition. Kohli’s journey as RCB captain came to an end when he suffered a four-wicket loss against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Eliminator.

“One thing is, when you are offered the captaincy, you don’t want to take it because then you want to focus on your game. Another thing is that you actually did it, proved yourself 7-8 years and it is totally understandable to quit now.’

Kohli said, ‘Like I said, I didn’t want to work at 80 percent. Didn’t want to let the atmosphere of the team get hurt where I can’t give my full energy very systematically and honestly. I have always been like this.

“I didn’t want to create a structure around me where I felt I was not capable myself on the field, because my job as a player is first to make sure there is something to contribute to the team,” he said. Let me be in my best frame of mind.

Kohli said, ‘Like AB said, this is not a selfish thing. What you really want to do is give your best for the team. Possibly there is another person who has fresh energy, fresh set of ideas to carry forward that culture and you will still be the leader within the team, like inspiring the youth, doing the right thing for the team.

Virat said, ‘What is perceived outside and what is reality, are two different things. Beyond a point you don’t even want to think about how people are interpreting your decisions because they have no idea what you are experiencing.’

AB de Villiers has supported Kohli’s decision to step down as captain. De Villiers said that Kohli’s decision to step down from the captaincy of the franchise was not selfish, but could not, just the opposite. He said, ‘I too have boarded this boat before. I can understand what he (Kohli) is feeling, what he is doing.

Virat Kohli could only score 405 runs in 15 matches in IPL 2021 at an average of 28.92. During this his highest score was 72 not out. He scored 3 half-centuries during the tournament. In IPL 2020, he scored 466 runs in 15 matches at an average of 42.36. His highest score then was 90 not out. He had also scored 3 half-centuries in the last season.