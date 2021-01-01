Virat Kohli vs. James Anderson: Virat Kohli dismissed James Anderson for the seventh time, scoring a century since he scored 50.
Virat Kohli may be counted among the best batsmen in the world, but he is the favorite victim of the great James Anderson. In fact, the animosity between Kohli and Anderson is well known. When the two superpowers of the present age clash, the thrill of the field reaches its peak.
Anderson’s victim for the record seventh time
Does not learn from mistakes
Anderson set a fine example of swing bowling, taking three wickets before lunch on the first day and putting India in trouble for 56 for four. Anderson (3 for six) sent openers Lokesh Rahul (00), Cheteshwar Pujara (01) and skipper Virat Kohli (07) into the pavilion in the first hour of the match. Captain Kohli hit Robinson in the first four of the innings in the eighth over, but he was also caught by Butler as he ran the ball over Anderson’s fourth-fifth wicket.
Became high Drought of the century
Indian captain Kohli is called the run machine. Known as a record breaker. But the edge of his bat has been blunt over the last few years. He has not reached three points in the last 50 international innings. During this time he played 18 Tests, 15 ODIs and 17 T20 Internationals. Note that India did not make any changes to the team that won the second Test by 151 runs at Lord’s. England made two changes to opener Dom Sibley, replacing David Malan, while injured pacer Mark Wood replaced Overton in the playing XI.
