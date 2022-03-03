Virat Kohli Wanted To Buy First Car From IPL Money Reveals 2008 U-19 India coach Dav Whatmore

Dav Whatmore On Virat Kohli: Dave Whatmore, who coached the Indian team in the 2008 Under-19 World Cup, has revealed that Virat Kohli wanted to buy a car from his first Indian Premier League (IPL) salary. Whatmore has revealed this secret while remembering the days spent with Kohli.

Virat Kohli was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore in the inaugural edition of IPL i.e. 2008. Virat Kohli captained India in the ICC Under-19 World Cup held in Malaysia in the same year. The Indian team became the Under-19 World Cup champion that year.

Whatmore shared some interesting facts about the then 18-year-old right-handed player from Delhi during a conversation with Indian Express’s Sandeep G. Whatmore said, ‘When Virat Kohli became the captain of the U-19 team, I started noticing him. He was young but knew how to organize a team and get the best out of his fellow cricketers.

Whatmore said, “Kohli would often lead from the front, often with a brilliant fielding effort or a good innings. On the field, he could be emotional, but inside he was always calm. Used to read the game beautifully. He knew what to gain from himself and those around him. I don’t know what he did in the dressing room, but whatever he did, he worked and we won the World Cup without losing a single match.

Whatmore said, “Later on, Virat Kohli became one of India’s most successful Test captains. Kohli was not the kind of kids who always took some advice or the other. Often, he would find the solution himself. He worked hard to eliminate his batting flaws. The conversation we had about technology and other things was precise and to the point.

Whatmore said,Kohli The questions he asked were direct and clear, as he knew his game from the inside. Once, he told me that he was unhappy as he often gets out after starting. He would score 30 or 40 runs fast and often get out playing careless shots. Kohli told me that he thought he was more aggressive, but could not contain himself.

Whatmore said, ‘He was confused about when to start playing the big shots. I told him that he is already batting fast, so there is no need to play more fast till the 40th over. My advice was simple, play the normal game till the 40th over, assess the state of the game and then pick up the pace. The method worked, he started playing those big innings and showed great sportsmanship. Now he knows when to increase the run rate and when not.

Whatmore said, ‘As everyone knows Kohli Always doing something or the other. When he was not batting, he was rolling his hand in some corner of the net or giving some throw-downs to other batsmen. He was very hardworking. He was the first to reach the nets and the last to leave. He kept on batting and tired the bowlers. But everyone saw his hunger, he always wanted to keep improving.