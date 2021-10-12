Virat Kohli’s dream was broken again because of this player, became the biggest ‘villain’ of RCB’s defeat. Hindi News

New Delhi: In the Eliminator match of IPL 2021, KKR defeated Virat Kohli-led RCB by 4 wickets. With this defeat, RCB’s dream of winning the IPL title this year has been broken once again. In this match, all the players of RCB had given their strength, but there was one player who ruined all that hard work. This player has become the biggest villain in the defeat of RCB.

Matches lost because of this player

The biggest culprit in RCB’s defeat was their legendary all-rounder Daniel Christian. Christian gave so many runs in a single over that the picture of the whole match changed completely. In fact, Christian came to throw the 12th over of KKR’s innings. In this over he faced Sunil Narine. Narayan hit three long sixes in this one over and from here the match came out of RCB’s bag and reached the hands of KKR. Narayan scored a total of 22 runs in this over of Christian.

Virat’s face landed

Narayan hit long sixes on the third, fourth and fifth balls of this over of Christian. Seeing such a performance of his player, the face of captain Virat Kohli also went down completely. The main reason behind this is that Virat’s dream of winning the IPL was broken once again because of this one over. RCB was the biggest contender to win this match if there were few runs in this over, but from here KKR turned the match towards itself.

KKR’s dream broken again

With this, once again Virat Kohli’s dream of winning the IPS trophy has been shattered. Virat has been trying to win this one trophy for the last 13 years, but every time he has lost his hands. This team has also traveled to the final 3 times, but every time the other team has lifted the trophy by defeating RCB.

Virat left the captaincy

With this, Virat Kohli has also left the captaincy of RCB in IPL. This was Virat’s last match while captaining RCB. Virat Kohli wanted him to leave the captaincy in the IPL with the IPL trophy, but it did not happen and he would have to wait again.