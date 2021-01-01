Virat Kohli’s sister Rakshabandhan: Beyond Rakshabandhan Virat Kohli’s sister’s cute little message: Virat Kohli’s sister’s cute short message on Rakshabandhan

Rakshabandhan, a brother and sister festival, is being celebrated across the country on Sunday. Bhavana, the sister of Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, also shared a photo on the occasion. Along with Virat, his elder brother Vikas is also in the picture. Virat’s elder sister Bhavana Kohli Dhingra has also written a cute message in a picture shared on Instagram. Emotions wrote, ‘You are both my world and you know I am always with you.’The Indian team is currently playing a Test series in England under Kohli. India’s performance in the series has been excellent. India have taken a 1-0 lead in the last two matches. Rain saved England in the Nottingham Test, but India put up a fine performance in the Lord’s Test, beating England by 151 runs.



Bhavana is a fan of Rahul Dravid

Bhavana had said in a reply to a question on Instagram some time back that Rahul Dravid is her favorite cricketer. She had said, “Of course he is huge but I am a big fan of Rahul Dravid.”

Virat and Anushka’s daughter had said feelings about Wamika that she looks like an angel.

