Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma started preparing for Jhulan Goswami’s biopic, said this by sharing pictures on Instagram

23 seconds ago
Anushka Sharma Practice For Jhulan Goswami Biopic: Jhulan Goswami is one of the most successful women bowlers not only in India but in the world. He holds the record for taking most wickets in One Day Internationals.

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has started preparing for ‘Chakda Express’, a biopic of Indian women’s cricket team’s legendary bowler Jhulan Goswami. Anushka Sharma has shared some pictures on Instagram while practicing in the nets.

Looking at these pictures, it can be guessed that Anushka Sharma, wife of former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, is sweating hard to get into the role of Jhulan Goswami.

In the pictures, Anushka Sharma is seen practicing net with a red SG ball in her hand with glasses on. In the caption of the post, Anushka wrote, ‘Grip by grip.’ He has also tagged his post on #prep, #ChakdaXpress, @netflix_in @jhulangoswami @officialcsfilms @prositroy @kans26. Jhulan wrote in the comment, ‘Very good.’

This post of Anushka Sharma is viral on social media. Within three hours, more than 9 lakh likes and more than 3600 comments had come on his post. Commenters also include Jhulan Goswami and actress Neena Gupta.

‘Chakda Express’ is inspired by Jhulan Goswami’s journey of struggle and success in life. Some time ago, Anushka shared a post on social media regarding ‘Chakda Express’.

in that post Anushka Sharma wrote, ‘There was a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and brought laurels to the country on the global stage, while it is very difficult for a woman to enter the field of sports.’

Anushka further wrote, ‘This film tells about some of the events that shaped Jhulan Goswami’s life, as well as women’s cricket.’ ‘Chakda Express’ is directed by Sushant Das. It will be released on Ototi platform Netflix.

tell that Jhulan Goswami (Jhulan Goswami) is one of the most successful women bowlers not only in India but in the world. He holds the record for taking most wickets in One Day Internationals. Jhulan made his international debut in 2002.

Jhulan Goswami has played 274 international matches so far in the last 20 years. This includes 12 Tests, 195 ODIs and 68 T20 Internationals. Jhulan has taken 44 wickets in Test matches, 245 in ODIs, 56 wickets in T20 Internationals.

If we talk about Anushka’s husband Virat Kohli, then he is currently not a part of Team India in the T20 series against Sri Lanka. BCCI has given bio-bubble break to Virat Kohli for 10 days.


