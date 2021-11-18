Virdas Two India, Ashoke Pandit Blast Over Virdas Anti National Poem: KRK also lash out Terrorist is seen in this man

Due to this video of Virdas, he is getting trolled a lot on social media. In such a situation, Ashok Pandit also reacted to this video and said- ‘I see a terrorist in this man.’

Filmmaker Ashok Pandit has also been furious over the video of Bollywood actor and comedian Virdas in which Virdas is referring to ‘To India’. Due to this video of Virdas, he is getting trolled a lot on social media. In such a situation, Ashok Pandit also reacted to this video and said- ‘I see a terrorist in this man.’

Not only this, Ashok Pandit demands that he should be arrested for this act of Virdas. Ashok Pandit angrily tweeted- ‘I see a terrorist in this man. He is one of those sleeper sales members who wage war against the country, go out and defame the country. They should be arrested immediately.

On this post of Ashok Pandit, Bollywood actor Kamal R Khan aka KRK also supported his point and said- ‘You agree with your words, brother.’ Actress Kangana Ranaut also expressed her anger over this poem of Virdas and demanded arrest. Was. Kangana Ranaut had shared a story on social media in which she said against Virdas and his poetry that it is an ‘anti-national’ voice. Kangana had also demanded the arrest of Virdas. Seeing this post, angry reactions of many people started coming out.

A user named Subarat said- ‘It should be arrested as soon as possible. This is how our country is being defamed by going to foreign countries and forums. Its passport should also be suspended. A user named Raees wrote – He didn’t say anything, just told the truth.

Let me tell you, a video of actor Virdas was released on YouTube, which he also shared with his Insta. In this, he is seen at the John F. Kennedy Center in Washington DC. Here Virdas read a poem in English by the name ‘2 India’. In this poem, he mentioned two types of India.

In his monologue, Virdas is heard saying- ‘I come from two types of India.’ In this video Vir Das talks about the internal problems of the country. In the video, Veer is heard saying- ‘I belong to India where we worship women during the day but incidents like gang rape happen to them at night.’