Virender Sehwag bungalow luxurious as Sachin Tendulkar multi crores rupees home in Moon Light night gives a palace-like look Sultan of Najafgarh

There is a guest room as soon as you enter Sehwag’s kothi. Here those who meet him come and sit. There are some pictures of Sehwag playing in the ground in the guest room. Sofas and chairs are neatly placed.

Virender Sehwag, the only Indian batsman to score two triple centuries in Test cricket, is considered one of the explosive batsmen in the world. He is a popular commentator after his retirement from cricket.

He is also very active on social media and Veeru’s fans are quite famous. Seeing the pictures he often shares on social media, it seems that he lives a very simple life. However, knowing the value of their house can blow your senses.

According to the report of housing.com, Sehwag’s house is worth more than Rs 130 crore. The name of his house is Krishna Niwas. The home of Sachin Tendulkar, who is called the God of Cricket, is also worth more than 100 crores. Sehwag had bought an acre of farmland for himself and his family in the posh Hauz Khas area of ​​New Delhi about 8 years ago.

Virender Sehwag shifted here from Najafgarh with his family a few years back. The area where Sehwag’s Haveli is located is one of the most expensive places in the capital. The property rates here are around Rs 30,000 per sq ft. In the moonlit night, when the lights of the kothi are on, then its look is worth seeing. Then it looks no less than a palace.

After this comes the number of the drawing room.

The drawing room is also decorated in a very beautiful way. Among the photographs on its walls, he received the Arjuna Award in 2002 and the Wisden Leading Cricketer in the World honor in 2008.

Sehwag is the third child of his parents’ four children. He has two elder sisters Manju and Anju, while a younger brother is Vinod. Sehwag celebrates the birthdays of his sons in a grand manner. It includes cricket and friends from outside the cricketing world.

Birthdays are organized in the drawing room of the house itself. There are 8-9 rooms in Sehwag’s house. Sehwag definitely sits with his mother every morning and evening. Everyone eats food together in their house. The responsibility of the kitchen rests with the mother and wife Aarti.

Despite being in the heart of Delhi, it is far away from the busy traffic and pollution of the capital. The connectivity of this area with the airport is also very good.

Specialties of Hauz Khas area of ​​Delhi

The area houses some of Delhi's largest green areas, such as Deer Park and Rose Garden.

Two big hospitals like AIIMS and Safdarjung are also nearby.

Hauz Khas houses the Hauz Khas lake, a mosque and a tomb of the Khilji dynasty (1290–1320).

It is just 11 kms away from Indira Gandhi International Airport. At the same time, Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station is 8 km away.

Earlier Veeru used to live in a palatial house in Najafgarh.

Before shifting to Hauz Khas, Virender Sehwag lived in another spacious and palatial house in Najafgarh. In that house there were 12 big rooms apart from kitchen and washroom. There was ample parking space inside the house. There Sehwag could easily keep his collection of luxury cars without any hassle.