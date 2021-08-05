Virender Sehwag commented on Sourav Ganguly Social Media Users started asking formula of this thing

Virender Sehwag remains very active on social media after taking retirement from cricket. He often posts pictures and videos on Instagram. Not only this, the captions of his posts also go viral. Sehwag made a funny comment about Sourav Ganguly in a post shared on Instagram on 5 August 2021. After this social media users started asking him the formula of a particular thing.

In the picture posted by Sehwag on Instagram, he is seen reading a book. The name of the book is A Century is Not Enough: My Roller-coaster Ride to Success. This is an English autobiography, written by Sourav Ganguly, the former captain of the Indian cricket team and the current President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

In the caption of his post, Sehwag wrote, ‘Say anything Dada, you did not compromise on the balcony of Lord’s. Will it happen one more time today?’ He also tagged his post on cricket and souravganguly. His post went viral in no time. Within 5 hours, more than 1.30 thousand likes and more than 250 comments had come on this post of his.

The commenters started asking him that a minute ago you were doing commentary on TV, then how did you do this post here. Is your ID used by someone else? Not only this, some people also started asking him the formula for getting hair back on his head. Actually, in the picture posted by Sehwag, thick hair is seen on his head.

dax_xxvii asked, ‘Sir how did Baal come back? Tell me some formula. thedrivingbeast wrote, ‘Brother, tell me the formula to grow hair again.’ fit_coach_bulu wrote, ‘How did your hair come paaji?’ manoj_kshil89 wrote, ‘What is the secret of your hair sir???’ bijinbabu4bz wrote, ‘Hair transplant? From which clinic did Saab get it done?’

Some people also praised Ganguly’s book. Ankitiwari___9369 wrote, ‘Whatever it is, Dada wrote it’s amazing.’ saikrishnakris wrote, ‘One should always learn that the one who made his career (Dada) has so much respect for his guru and is honest towards him.’





