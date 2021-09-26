Virender Sehwag on Kapil Sharma Show: Virender Sehwag tells Kapil Sharma that he and some other cricketers got married to improve his English
He said, ‘Viru Bhai responded very well last time. They say, look, me or Bhajji or UV, we are married to girls who can improve our English. At this, Sehwag interrupted and said – Kapil Paji was one of them.
Recall that Kapil Dev married Rumi Dev, Sehwag married Aarti Ahlawat in 2004. Harbhajan married Geeta Basra, who recently became the parent of his second child. At the same time, Yuvraj married actress Hazel Keach.
#Virender #Sehwag #Kapil #Sharma #Show #Virender #Sehwag #tells #Kapil #Sharma #cricketers #married #improve #English
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.