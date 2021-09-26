Virender Sehwag on Kapil Sharma Show: Virender Sehwag tells Kapil Sharma that he and some other cricketers got married to improve his English

Virender Sehwag and Mohammad Kaif arrive on the latest episode of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. Kaif first appeared in Kapil’s famous show while Virender Sehwag has appeared in the show many times before.

In the promo video of the show, Kapil is seen once again talking about English but this time not for himself but for the cricketers. Kapil Sharma reminded Sehwag that he once said that fellow cricketers like Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh married their wives so that they could speak good English.





He said, ‘Viru Bhai responded very well last time. They say, look, me or Bhajji or UV, we are married to girls who can improve our English. At this, Sehwag interrupted and said – Kapil Paji was one of them.

Recall that Kapil Dev married Rumi Dev, Sehwag married Aarti Ahlawat in 2004. Harbhajan married Geeta Basra, who recently became the parent of his second child. At the same time, Yuvraj married actress Hazel Keach.