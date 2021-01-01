Virender Sehwag Sourav Ganguly KBC 13 Questions: Who will become a millionaire 13 Virender Sehwag and Sourav Ganguly could not answer questions related to MS Dhoni – KBC 13

The September 3 episode of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’ featured ‘Fantastic Friday’, in which former Indian cricketers Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag sat on the hot seat. This whole episode was very interesting. On the one hand, while Virender Sehwag impressed host Amitabh Bachchan with his wit along with the audience, Sourav Ganguly grilled him by making Amitabh a contestant.

In this game show, Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag won Rs 25 lakh. He easily answered the first 7 questions without using Lifeline. But Viru and Ganguly had to take a lifeline on further questions. With the help of four lifelines, he won Rs 25 lakh.



But Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag could not answer a single question and had to take the ‘expert ex’ lifeline on it. This question was related to cricket and MS Dhoni.

The question asked by Amitabh Bachchan was:

Travis Dolin’s wicket is the only international wicket of which former Indian captain?

It had 4 options-

A. MS Dhoni

B. Mohammad Azharuddin

C. Sunil Gavaskar

D. Rahul Dravid

The correct answer was MS Dhoni, but both Viru and Sourav Ganguly were confused and had different answers. When there was no consensus, he took the opinion of an expert and with his help gave the correct answer ‘MS Dhoni’.

Travis Dolin played for the West Indies in the 2009 Champions Trophy. Mahendra Singh Dhoni then took Travis’ wicket in the match. This is the only international wicket in Dhoni’s name.