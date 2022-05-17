Virender Sehwag told Shoaib Akhtar about him Chucker, said- used to attack with beamer or yorker after getting two shots

In accordance to former Indian cricket workforce opener Virender Sehwag, former Pakistan quick bowler Shoaib Akhtar used to do ‘chucking’. Sehwag additionally believes that Shoaib Akhtar himself knew about ‘chucking’. Throughout a dialog with Sanjay Manjrekar within the new episode of House of Heroes Sports18, Virender Sehwag told that Shoaib Akhtar’s motion made him troublesome to play. Not solely this, if he hit two consecutive shots, he used to attack with beamer or yorker.

Virender Sehwag stated, ‘Shoaib knew that his elbows have been bent and he would throw the discus ball. In any other case why would the ICC have banned him? Brett Lee’s hand was straight, so it was straightforward to catch his ball, however it was not so with Shoaib. You did not even know the place his hand was coming from and the place the ball would come from.