Virender Sehwag triple century: Why is Virender Sehwag called VVS Laxman in the middle of the night?

The manner in which Rohit Sharma completed his first century abroad reminded fans of Virender Sehwag. Yes! The same Sehwag who is known for his aggressive batting. Famous for hitting sixes and scoring centuries.

Who can forget his three centuries in Multan. There, the player hit a six to cross the 300 mark, while Rohit hit a six to Moin Ali on the third day of the fourth Test. Meanwhile, Viru, who was sitting in the commentary box, also told a funny story.



Sehwag described how Sachin Tendulkar was repeatedly obstructing him during the Multan Test. I was denying that I shouldn’t hit a six because I’m getting closer to a triple century and this opportunity doesn’t come again. Because that’s how it ended in Australia. Sehwag not only completed a triple century by hitting a six to Saqlain Mushtaq, but he also fulfilled his promise to Laxman.

In fact, it was in 2001 that Viru told Laxman that he would score his first Test century for India. In 2001, Australia toured India. Laxman then scored 281 in a historic victory in the Kolkata Test. Sehwag had promised this in the same series. Then Laxman was surprised because he was not even in the Test team. Later, when Sehwag achieved this feat three years later in 2004, Laxman was called to the room at 12 noon and cut the cake.

