Virender Sehwag tweeted on Virat Kohli: Virender Sehwag made fun of Virat Kohli under the pretext of students, users said – he was a great guru! – Virender Sehwag brutally trolled Virat Kohli on the century when 2 students took the exam with more than 99 percent marks

Fans of Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli have been waiting for his international century for a long time. In every match it looks like a century will be scored this time, but Virat has been disappointing his fans for a long time. There are many memes in this regard on social media, but this time Virender Sehwag has also told a funny story about Virat’s century.

What did Sehwag say?

Former Indian cricket batsman Virender Sehwag has shared a screenshot of a news item from his Twitter handle, saying that 2 students want to reappear as they have 99.99 per cent and 99.97 per cent. Not happy with the result. Sharing this news, Sehwag has written a funny caption about Virat Kohli’s century, he has written that ‘in such a bad way, maybe Kohli would not have wanted 100 (so bad 100 he probably would not have wanted Kohli). ‘

You never made a century?

There was a time when it was believed that the former batsman, who is called the god of cricket, would break Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 100 centuries very comfortably. But the way Virat is walking, this thing has remained just one thing. Virat Kohli scored his last century in international cricket in the day-night Test against Bangladesh in November 2019. It has been almost two years since then that Virat has not been able to score a single century.

