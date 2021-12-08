Virender Sehwag undergoes shoulder surgery due to Sachin Tendulkar Viru told RJ Raunac why he does not want to share anything with Harbhajan Singh Watch Video Veeru told

Virender Sehwag, apart from revealing the bowlers, is also famous for his wit. Sehwag’s ‘Veeru Ke Funde’ is also famous on social media. Recently, in a conversation with RJ Raunac, he revealed that he does not like one rule of cricket at all.

He wants that rule to be removed. Along with this, he also told that why he does not want to share anything with Harbhajan Singh, whether it is a bus or a plane or a room. Raunak has shared this video of his conversation with Sehwag on his YouTube channel. Raunak asked Sehwag, ‘Such a rule of cricket that you think should be changed. Looks very cooked.

In response, Sehwag said, ‘That rule is of LBW. LBW should not be given out in cricket. If you hit the pad, you should not be given out. The man can shoot anywhere by encircling the wickets. This happens in our street cricket. I think it will be fun if the LBW rule is changed or dropped.

During this, Sehwag also told that Sachin Tendulkar is his best friend in the cricket circle. Sehwag said, ‘I would say Tendulkar, because I have spent many years with him. Breakfast, lunch, dinner are also served together. I learned a lot from him. Have done a lot of throw downs.

Sehwag said, ‘I have also had a shoulder surgery in his affair. There was a time when we used to go to the gym together. Went together for breakfast. So we have a very close friendship. Even today if he tells me that Lala has to do this, I do it without thinking. He also does the same to me.

A cricketer/player with whom you are a bus seat, flight seat or room, do not want to share anything, who is he and why? On this question, Sehwag said, ‘Never thought of this, because since the time he played for India, he did not share the room. There were so many seats in the bus that no one could sit on the next seat. Never had such an opportunity.’

He further said, ‘But if one name is to be taken, I will take Harbhajan Singh’s. Because brother, when he was slow……….., then it used to be a little difficult to sit near him. As soon as Sehwag finished his talk, Raunak said that this video is going to go viral.