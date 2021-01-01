Virender Sehwag viral tweet: Virender Sehwag funny tweets pencil …. 5th Test went viral after Manchester Test was canceled

Highlights India are 2-1 up in the five-match Test series

The 5th Test of the series could be played next year

Corona exploded in the Indian camp

New Delhi

The fifth and final Test between India and England in the series starting today in Manchester has been canceled. India were 2-1 up in the five-match series, if Team India had won the last match they would have won the first match at Old Trafford and the third series in England.

After the cancellation of the Test, former Indian cricket opener Virender Sehwag remembered his childhood days. Viru wrote on his official Twitter handle, ‘Pencil … 5th Test ——–.

Sehwag’s tweet reminded me of the school days when children used to ask other children to say ‘pencil’. When the child in front spoke pencil, the child in question would say – cancel your marriage.

Fans also enjoyed Sehwag’s tweet. One fan wrote, ‘Speak pencil beta, pencil, match canceled.’ Another user wrote, ‘These are world class cricketers, second class children.’

Ganpati Bappa Morya … Sehwag shows idol of child Ganesha, Tendulkar shares full video of worship

ECB said- India is responsible for canceling the match

Earlier, the ECB had issued a statement saying India had refused to play. In such a situation, his team will be considered defeated. The ECB changed the language of its statement after the BCCI objected in this regard. The ECB canceled the test instead of Forfit.

IPL 14: Corona’s shadow reappears in IPL 2021, franchise in trouble

The England tour is set to take place in July next year

If it is a one-Test series, India will be considered the winner of the current series against England (India v England 5th Test canceled) as they are currently 2-1 ahead. However, it has not yet received official confirmation. The canceled Test match could be played in July next year when India tour England for a limited overs series.