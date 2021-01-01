Virender Sehwag vs Muralitharan: Sachin was never scared while bowling, he could not hurt you like Sehwag: Muralitharan Muttiah Muralitharan

Sri Lanka’s great Muttiah Muralitharan named two batsmen against whom bowling is challenging. Sachin Tendulkar’s name is not in it. Muralitharan said the difficulty mainly depends on a particular day.“Sometimes it’s a batsman’s day and he used to run against us,” Muralitharan said. In an interview with ESPN Cricinfo, he said that Virender Sehwag and Brian Lara are two batsmen who found it difficult to bowl. “Sehwag because he knew I was bowling well,” he said.

He said in a conversation with Akash Chopra, “You said that day that Virender could not read the ball but was playing in a different style which was very beneficial for him.”

He also named Brian Lara. He said that Brian Lara had once scored a double century in a superb performance at the Sinhalese Sports Club but the West Indies lost by an innings. He praised Lara and said, ‘Brian adapted himself very easily. Whatever the ball, he used to come and play in good condition.

He said about Sehwag that he was very aggressive. He said, ‘We used to put a defensive field for Sehwag and try to get him out of it. But Sehwag thought that if he stayed at the crease for 2 hours, he would score 150 runs. And if he’s playing all day, he should score 300 runs. With this attitude he would come down.

Murali said, ‘Sehwag did not think of a century. He also tried to hit sixes on a score of 98. He preferred to bat aggressively.

It is very difficult to get Tendulkar out, but he could not do any harm

About Sachin, Muralitharan said that he was not afraid while bowling. “Sachin was a great batsman but he was not afraid to bowl because he could not hurt you. But Sehwag could have hurt you. Yes, it was very difficult to get Sachin out because he wanted to save his wicket. He understood the ball well.

Sehwag had said that only Murali is scared

Virender Sehwag, on the other hand, had said that he was afraid of only one bowler and that was Muralitharan. He said he had a hard time understanding Muralitharan’s bowling.

‘Off spin was Sachin’s weakness’

Muralitharan said, “I think Sachin Tendulkar used to struggle a bit against off-spin. This was his weakness. He used to play leg spin very freely but off spin he was not so comfortable. Because I have also dismissed him many times. He has also been ruled out by less talented offspinners. Although I never asked him about it because he’s a great player and I can’t ask him that. But I think he had a bit of a weakness against off-spin.

‘Sachin used to read second’

When Muralitharan was asked if his ‘second’ reads best, he mentioned Tendulkar. He said that of course Sachin understood this well. However, from Muralitharan’s point of view, Rahul Dravid could not understand the other. The only bowler to take 800 wickets in Test cricket, VVS Laxman and Gautam Gambhir were the two batsmen who understood each other. On the other hand, about Virender Sehwag, he said that he sometimes wanted to study but never but his technique was completely different.

