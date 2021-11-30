Virgil Abloh’s Approach to Fashion
Outside the gate, after Louis Vuitton became the artistic director of men’s wear, Virgil Abloh made a huge commercial hit with a rainbow plastic tote bag or “Kipol” called Prism. Within hours of Mr. Abloh’s death at the age of 41 from a rare cancer, people were struggling to figure out a man whose contribution to the industry was beyond any personal design. He was hailed as a kaleidoscopic, Renaissance man, a powerhouse in the history of fashion, and yet, looking back at his brief tenure at the pinnacle of business, it is clear that there was a word that best described Mr. Abloh. He had supplied it himself in all respects.
Mr. Abloh was prismatic, a designer who was able to capture the various colors and lights of the evolving culture, refract them and then bring them into the waiting world. Mr. Abloh, the first black designer to lead a European luxury goods house (Olivier Rusting had successfully started running for a high position at Balmain in 2011), took that success seriously, albeit not with him. It was effective in itself.
“What is diversity?” Mr. Abloh once asked a visitor to the Whitton headquarters in Paris a few hours before his men’s costume presentation.
The answer was everywhere I looked. Mr. on the label. Since the arrival of Aboloh, Whitton’s glittering corporate offices on the right bank have been transformed into a place of communal gatherings.
“I want to make sense of all this,” he said, referring to the words he gave to the reporter a few months before he was officially named at Louis Vuitton.
On that occasion, in June 2017, Mr. Abloh was a guest designer at the summer edition of Pitti Uomo in Florence. Most designers in that position take advantage of the unusual platform – Pitti Uomo, the world’s largest men’s wear trade fair – to promote their brand. Yet instead of promoting his own off-white label, Mr. Abloh used his stipend to engage artist Jenny Holzer in a collaboration in which the two scatter and project fragments of poems by refugees stranded in the global immigration crisis. Ancient palazzo pit walls.
Two years later, on the afternoon of my visit to Whitton Studios, models of different colors were trying out designs for each sex change. Mr. Abloh’s friends, such as Kid Kudi and other hip-hop, skating, art, and design enthusiasts, crowded around a table full of expensive accessories that made almost everyone work there.
Mr Abloh, whose nails were gray that day, had just returned to work, which he described as a period of rest and contemplation – a break from the punitive schedule that had kept him on the plane at least once a week for years. – And it could actually be cancer that eventually took his life. If anything, he seemed more committed than ever to a broader perspective on both fashion and its message.
“Being here, there’s more to this space than just making great stuff because it’s a luxury,” he said. Abloh said.
Yet from the very beginning, he created great “stuff” in volume, using regular time and maximum aesthetics, which was far from the cute refinement of the designers who dominated men’s top dresses as he went upstairs. . In the late 20th century, major designers such as Helmut Lang and Jill Sander worked on crunchy aesthetics, yet sexy, minuscule, Mr. Abloh generally preferred Payal-On, be it clothes or references. (On one of his last Vuitton shows, there were tunics top coats with hats tied around the hoodies and bags with straps around the waist, body and back.)
He was particularly liberal in his designs from other designers – understandably: the cloud print collection Italo Zucheli (and he will wear on the tour after Drake) designed for Calvin Klein in 2014 reappeared in a very close replica on the runway of Whitton Fall 2020 – or without invisible quotes. He removed the exoskeleton shape from Rick Owens’ tool chest and created a $ 550 flannel shirt from the Ralph Lauren Deadstock with the logo for his cult label Pyrex Vision.
As a designer, he was a secretive sentimentalist, influenced by the late 80’s and early 90’s – be it Saturday morning caricatures; Or “Thriller” -you Michael Jackson (in a collection drawn by LVMH in response to the “Living Neverland” documentary, which contains detailed allegations against the singer of sexual harassment); Or the Osiris young Princess Diana, her chiffon and pussy-bow period; Or re-imagining the Statue of Liberty as a Sudanese infant; Otherwise the flag of the African continent – he wore it on his sleeve.
Sometimes his shows can be campy, like Warner Bros. Musical’s Revival House Matinee. To debut in his Louis Vuitton men’s show in 2018, Mr. Abloh covered the stone flooring of the Palace Royal Gardens in Paris with an ombre rainbow carpet and then opened the doors for a guest list with 600 students from the local school of architecture, art and fashion. For his Michael Jackson-inspired show, he rebuilt Lower East Side Road in a tent set up at Tulleries Gardens. (Weed-smoking guests touch Alphabet City Varietymilitude.)
For his 2020 spring show, which tore down the spire on Notre Dame and came very close to destroying the beloved cathedral, he took possession of the nearby Daphne site, where he had erected Louis Vuitton’s bouncy castle, serving champagne to waiters. The guests were seated at a cafe table set on ancient cobblestones, and were given Whitton-branded trinkets, such as ashtrays and miniature Eiffel Towers, who carried the souvenirs in their bags.
“I was caught up in the idea of celebrating what we have here,” said Mr Abloh, a designer who has lived his entire life. He had received.
The inner child, Mr. Abloh, often claimed him as the Creative North Star, the man he thought he was when he sat down to design, he had never taught in fashion, instead learned to sew from his mother Eunice. No matter how high his life was, he regularly returned to the Midwest, with his wife and two children, and the extended Ghanaian-American family from whom he learned the importance of being – in the words of his father, Ni. “A different career.”
For the convenience of this reviewer, Mr. Abloh had a knack for creating what would be the most durable distinction in his short career in fashion – his sneaker accompaniment, his fashion collection or his highly prestigious accessories. The most important thing that people will remember about Mr. Abloh is the structural changes he has made to implement.
Once again, he saw it for himself.
“There’s a level of design that Lewis is designing,” Mr. Abloh said in an interview with Farrell Williams and artist KAWS in January 2021 for his OTHER tone podcast. His real goal, as Mr. Abloh saw, was to “make sure I have six young black children who will take my job after me.”
