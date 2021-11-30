Virgil Abloh’s Approach to Fashion

Outside the gate, after Louis Vuitton became the artistic director of men’s wear, Virgil Abloh made a huge commercial hit with a rainbow plastic tote bag or “Kipol” called Prism. Within hours of Mr. Abloh’s death at the age of 41 from a rare cancer, people were struggling to figure out a man whose contribution to the industry was beyond any personal design. He was hailed as a kaleidoscopic, Renaissance man, a powerhouse in the history of fashion, and yet, looking back at his brief tenure at the pinnacle of business, it is clear that there was a word that best described Mr. Abloh. He had supplied it himself in all respects.

Mr. Abloh was prismatic, a designer who was able to capture the various colors and lights of the evolving culture, refract them and then bring them into the waiting world. Mr. Abloh, the first black designer to lead a European luxury goods house (Olivier Rusting had successfully started running for a high position at Balmain in 2011), took that success seriously, albeit not with him. It was effective in itself.