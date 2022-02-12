Virgin Islands’ Olympic skeleton slider celebrates journey



Katie Tannenbaum came to the Olympics and finished.

It didn’t bother him at all.

Considering his story, this should not be done either: he overcame a long adversity just to go to the Beijing Games. California competes for the skeleton for the native U.S. Virgin Islands, where he has lived since 2007. His previous claim to racing fame was headfirst sliding on a broom that dangerously fell off the track during one of his runs two years ago. He competed in the Beijing Olympics after Sweden and France refused to send athletes to run.

And if those weren’t enough, he was about two hours away from withdrawing from the Olympics. He tested positive for COVID-19 last week and missed out on the opportunity to carry his national flag at the opening ceremony, then did not get a permit to run the race until just before the final training session.

“It was a very stressful week,” Tanenbaum said.

She can laugh at it now, for good reason. Tanenbaum, 36, took a long time to get to the Olympics. He thought he had qualified for the 2018 Pyongyang Games, but sliders from other countries were chosen instead to fill that field.

“Of course, there were some short moments that I thought I would accomplish, but I think if I had left in 2018 I would have been more likely to retire, and at the end of the day I’m glad I didn’t,” Tannenbaum said. “I have improved a lot as an athlete in the last four years and I am very proud of the goals I have hit or exceeded during that time.”

It’s an elasticity he sees from the island country he calls home.

The Virgin Islands were devastated by Hurricane Irma in 2017, a Category 5 – worst-ever storm that caused nearly $ 4 billion in damage. Two weeks later, Hurricane Maria hit another Category 5 storm, although its effects were not as devastating as those of Irma.

Tanenbaum was not there for the storm. He was training in Canada, but the stress was overwhelming at the time.

“I knew I was lucky to be out of the island, but I also hated that I wasn’t there with my community,” Tanenbaum said. “I remember the day Irma walked over to us on the training floor and I knew I wasn’t in the mood to train.”

He went on to say that Pyongyang had dealt with the frustration of disappearing, and had been going through ups and downs ever since. Because of his virus-related problems, he only got two training runs in Beijing – nowhere near enough to learn the track.

It doesn’t matter. He opened his sled on Saturday night, with a huge smile across his face, waving the flag of the Virgin Islands.

There was a win here.

“I think being called‘ inspiring ’is one of the biggest compliments one can get,” Tanenbaum said. “If I hear it from even one person, I think I’ve made an impact.”