Virginia AG leads 15 other states in asking Supreme Court to stop race-based high school admissions policy



Virginia’s attorney general announced Tuesday that he would join 15 other states in a Supreme Court ruling seeking to repeal race-based admissions to an elite public high school in Fairfax.

Virginia Attorney General Jason S. Miares, a Republican, is leading an urgent appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court to stop what he described as a “discriminatory” and “illegal” admission process designed to dramatically reduce the number of Asian American students who join Thomas. . Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (TJ) in Fairfax. 70% of student organizations are Asian American.

According to Amicus Brief, until last year, the school used a merit-based admissions process to select students, but then Magnet moved on to a race-based process as part of an “illegal effort” to align with the school’s student organization. The ethnic composition of the surrounding area.

“Right now, there are innocent Virginians being treated unfairly and not punished for what they did, but because of who they are,” Meyers said in a statement. “The new admission process for Thomas Jefferson High School is state-sanctioned bigotry – it’s wrong, and it’s just the opposite of equality. As Attorney General, I will not stop fighting for the equal treatment and protection of all Virginians.”

U.S. District Judge Claude Hilton ruled in February that the new admissions policy was a discriminatory act of “racial balance” and issued an injunction directing the Fairfax County School Board to stop using the policy immediately. But in late March, the three-judge 4th Circuit Appeals Panel ruled that the board could temporarily continue to use the race-based admissions policy.

On behalf of an alliance of community members, parents and alumni, known as the “Alliance for TJs”, Meyers has filed an urgent petition in the Supreme Court to overturn an appeal for a stay issued by the 4th Circuit. It was signed by Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah and West Virginia.

Fox 5 DC has previously reported that U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts on Friday called for a response from Fairfax County Public Schools, which has until Wednesday to present its case.

