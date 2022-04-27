Virginia AG opens probe into Washington Commanders’ alleged financial misconduct



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Virginia Attorney General Jason Meyers confirmed this week that his office was investigating alleged financial misconduct by Washington commanders after a congressional committee raised the issue with the Federal Trade Commission earlier this month.

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform complained in an April 12 letter that “senior executive and team owner Daniel Snyder may have been involved in a problematic, long-lasting and potentially illegal financial conduct that was damaged. Thousands of team supporters and the National Football League.”

In a letter Monday, Meyers told a lawyer for the party that he “did not anticipate the matter” and felt it was his responsibility to “carefully examine the material information on the matter.”

The congressional committee’s investigation is based on the testimony of Jason Friedman, former VP of sales and customer service for Washington commanders, and other former employees.

Commanders return arrears to visiting teams: report

A former executive has accused the team of exploiting the league’s revenue sharing practice by leaving “two sets of books”, including a full accounting and a low-reported revenue figure.

The committee further found that the party had withheld returnable security deposits on multi-year seat leases, according to the report.

Washington’s commanders have denied any wrongdoing and said there was no need for an investigation.

“The committee did not request a single document from the team; the committee did not invite a party representative to verify the contents of the committee’s letter; and the committee did not ask the party questions to answer. Provide the process, “Jordan W. Siv, a lawyer for the commanders, wrote in a letter earlier this month.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

This is the latest controversy to hit the Washington franchise, as the NFL fined the team $ 10 million last year when an investigation revealed that the league was a “highly unprofessional” workplace.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.